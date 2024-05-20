 
New Wave Media

May 20, 2024

Expro Wraps Up Five-Well Subsea Job in Australia

(Credit: Expro)

(Credit: Expro)

U.S.-based oilfield services provider Expro has completed a five-well subsea job in Australia, marking also a milestone in using its SeaCure cementing technology.

Expro completed the 100th SeaCure as part of a project in Australia consisting of a five-well subsea batch campaign.

SeaCure technology, which was originally developed by DeltaTek, played a pivotal role in maintaining the quality primary cementation of the conductors while mitigating risks associated with placement of the cement slurry, according to Expro.

By utilizing the SeaCure system and implementing post-cementing circulation via the inner annulus until slurry curing was complete, Expro engineered the risk to the minimum, enabling the installation of the top holes, the company said.

"Reaching our 100th global SeaCure job is a testament to the dedication and expertise of our team, as well as the strength of our technology and solutions. We are proud of providing the platform for Tristam Horn and the legacy DeltaTek to expedite their growth journey and quest for providing innovative solutions to our clients,” said Alistair Geddes, Expro’s Chief Operating Officer.

Expro acquired DeltaTek in 2023 to broaden its offering, capabilities, and technology portfolio within the well construction cementing sector, while accelerating DeltaTek’s international deployment ambitions through the company’s global footprint.

Related News

(Credit: Rovco)

Over 150 Specialist Subsea Jobs Up for Grabs at Rovco and Vaarst

UK-based tech-powered offshore wind solutions provider Rovco and its robotic spin-off company Vaarst have unveiled plans…

Mermaid Asiana (Credit: Mermaid Maritime)

Mermaid Gets Subsea Services Contract Extension in Middle East

Mermaid Maritime has, through its joint venture company with GCC, secured a one-year contract extension for subsea services…

Offshore pipeline installation © NickEyes / Adobe Stock

DNV's New Standard for Hybrid TCPs Set to Improve Deepwater Projects Reliability

DNV has released its latest standard, DNV-ST-F207 for hybrid thermoplastic composite flexible pipes (TCPs), which facilitates…

Aker BP and Optime Subsea team (Credit: Optime Subsea)

Aker BP Opts for Optime Subsea’s ROCS

Norwegian subsea technology company Optime Subsea has been awarded a contract by Aker BP to develop and deliver five Remotely…

© xmentoys / Adobe Stock

Sapura Energy Hooks Subsea Services Contract from Thai Oil Major Off Malaysia

Malaysia-based offshore services firm Sapura Energy, through its wholly-owned subsidiary Sapura Subsea Services, has secured…

Argeo Searcher vessel (Credit: Argeo)

Argeo Lands Woodside Energy’s Calypso Survey

Norwegian offshore services company Argeo has signed a contract with Woodside Energy to conduct a geophysical survey for…

Featured Companies

Hydro-Tech Marine Technology

Focus on acoustic sounding technology, Hydro-Tech had developed different products widly appied in underwater exploration industry. Nowadays Hydro-Tech owns completely independent and controllable core technologies in Hydrographic surveying and still commits to constant iterative innovation.

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

SubCtech GmbH

SubCtech’s (”Subsea Technologies for the Marine Environment”) team already has more than 30 years of experience in the subsea and marine technology. Today, with 70+ employees, the company is still privately owned. We offer underwater technologies, subsea solutions and ocean monitoring systems.

Harvest Technology Group

Harvest Technology Group Limited is a global leader in network-optimised remote operations that deliver real-time remote control, communication, automation, and monitoring capabilities. Headquartered in Perth, Australia, the group of companies is revolutionising remote operations with ultra-secure…
The February 2024 edition of Marine Technology Reporter is focused on Oceanographic topics and technologies.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Editorial
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Deck Engineer Machinist

● Military Sealift Command

First Assistant Engineer /Chief Engineer (Rotational 60/30)

● NOAA

Second Assistant Engineer (Rotational 60/30)

● NOAA

Medical Services Officer

● Military Sealift Command

Electronics Technician

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Mar 2024 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news