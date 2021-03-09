 
March 9, 2021

CGG Extends Northern Viking Graben Dual-Azimuth Multi-Client Survey

Map showing the location of CGG’s new Northern Viking Graben extension survey. (Image courtesy of CGG Multi-Client).

CGG announced  phase two of its multi-client 3D survey in the Northern North Sea, which will expand on the phase one acquisition initiated in 2020 to add a second azimuth over CGG’s existing Northern Viking Graben (NVG) multi-client 3D survey and extend coverage into the UKCS. The survey is supported by industry pre-funding.

Commencing in early May and continuing throughout the North Sea season, the 2021 phase two acquisition will add approximately 8,000 sq km of new data in an E-W direction. Similar to the 2020 phase one, multi-component technology will be used for the acquisition, and this new data will be processed together with the existing N-S data, using CGG’s latest velocity modeling and imaging technology, to produce a dual-azimuth volume.

As already confirmed by initial results from the 2020 phase one acquisition, the added azimuth will enable CGG’s advanced proprietary processing to address and improve the imaging of the multi-directional fault patterns prevalent in the region. Improved resolution will help resolve complex and marginal reservoir stratigraphy.

Fast-track data from the phase two acquisition are expected to be available by the end of 2021, and final processed data during the second half of 2022.

