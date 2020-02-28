 
New Wave Media

February 28, 2020

Exxon Taps Ocean Infinity to Survey the Stabroek Block

(Photo: Ocean Infinity)

(Photo: Ocean Infinity)

Subsea marine robotics company Ocean Infinity said it has been awarded a contract with ExxonMobil, for high-resolution autonomous underwater vehicle (AUV) geophysical and geotechnical data acquisition within the promising Stabroek block offshore Guyana.

Ocean Infinity will simultaneously deploy a fleet of AUVs in water depths of between 70 meters and 2,150 meters over an area of approximately 3,100 square kilometers.

Having recently expanded its AUV fleet and implemented new battery technology, Ocean Infinity said the autonomous scale approach presents a more sustainable way of operating at sea.

Paul Helmore, Ocean Infinity’s CCO, said, “We are very pleased to be supporting ExxonMobil in Guyana with our advanced data acquisition technology, to help them identify and evaluate seabed conditions on the Stabroek Block. Our innovative use of sustainable, low-impact technology will support their development of the acreage and ultimately to meet the region’s growing energy demand. This contract award is further evidence of Ocean Infinity’s ability to provide pioneering, eco-friendly solutions to major players within the energy sector.”

An ExxonMobil-led consortium including Hess Corp and China’s CNOOC began producing from the Liza well within Guyana’s coveted Stabroek block in December 2019. The partners are expected to produce 750,000 bpd from the block by 2025, ExxonMobil has said.

In late January, the supermajor announced its 16th discovery at the Stabroek Block as it continues to search for, appraise and develop resources within the closely watched region, which is seen as a new frontier for offshore oil exploration and production.

Global oil firms are preparing to spend more than $53 billion in the Stabroek Block during the coming decade, according to Rystad Energy.

battery technologyEnergy demandenergy sector
Email

Related News

Oceaneering's electric work class eNovus ROV with handheld tooling interface. (Image: Oceaneering)

UUV Manipulators: Get a Grip

While much focus on resident subsea vehicles has been about the vehicles, there’s also been a lot of focus behind the scenes…

Photo: International Submarine Engineering Ltd.

Exploring Under The ice (& Keeping your AUV in one piece)

December 2019 marked the one-year anniversary since University of Tasmania sent ISE built AUV nupiri muka to Antarctica as…

Chris Pearson (Photo: RGU)

Pearson to Lead National Subsea Center

Robert Gordon University (RGU) has appointed Chris Pearson as Director for the National Subsea Center (NSC), tasked with…

L3 Harris UK’s C-Worker 7 working with an ROV off the UK’s south coast. Photos from L3 Harris UK.

Marine Autonomy Above & Below the Water

Marine autonomous systems and combinations of such systems are being increasingly put to the test in the offshore space.

Hydroid’s REMUS autonomous underwater vehicle (Photo: Hydroid)

Huntington Ingalls Industries to Acquire Hydroid

Huntington Ingalls Industries (HII) announced today that it has entered into an agreement to acquire Hydroid Inc., a provider…

(Photo: XOCEAN)

USV Completes Greater Gabbard Survey

A vessel remotely operated from shore performed survey work for a wind farm in the sea off Suffolk, UK, reportedly marking…

Featured Companies

Teledyne Oceanscience

The Oceanscience Group is a world leader in development of oceanographic, hydrographic, and hydrologic deployment equipment designed to save survey time and improve data quality. Our major products are remotely-controlled and tethered instrumentation deployment boats for acoustic Doppler current profilers…

Teledyne Storm Cable

Teledyne Storm Cable designs and manufactures robust application tailored cables utilizing a wide variety of high performance components and materials to formulate solutions to solve critical application problems in the harshest of environments and complex electrical situations.

Teledyne Impulse-PDM

Teledyne Impulse-PDM has more than 30 years experience in providing interconnect solutions for the toughest environments. The company is a leading worldwide provider of sophisticated electronic components, instruments and communications products for niche markets where performance…

Teledyne Oil & Gas

Teledyne Oil and Gas is an alliance of Teledyne Technologies companies that delivers high-reliability engineered interconnect solutions for power transmission, data transmission and monitoring applications to operators in the oil and gas exploration and production industry.

Teledyne Reson A/S

Teledyne RESON is the world’s leading provider of high-quality underwater acoustic solutions. With global presence and worldwide service facilities, We specialize in advanced multibeam sonar systems, sensors, transducers, hydrophones and survey software. We operate in the hydrographic…

Teledyne Marine Interconnect Solutions

Teledyne Marine Interconnect Solutions designs and manufactures high reliability electrical, fiber optic, and hybrid electro-optic connector solutions for the harshest environments and at any ocean depth. Our products employed in subsea instrumentation, sensors and control systems…

Unmanned Marine and Subsea Vehicles
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Yeoman Storekeeper

● Military Sealift Command

Electronics Technician

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA

Cook Baker

● Military Sealift Command

Any Entry Level

● Military Sealift Command

Deck Engineer Machinist

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Jan 2020 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news