July 13, 2021

Ezekiel David Joins Subsea Europe Services

Ezekiel David (30) has joined Subsea Europe Services GmbH as a marine surveyor, a continuation of the Hamburg-based hydroacoustic technology specialist’s growth plan, which saw the recent addition of a new Field Operations Manager and a partnership with Aberdeen-headquartered Seatronics.

David holds an M Sc. with Distinction in Surveying and Geoinformatics with Specialization in Hydrography and Geodesy from the University of Lagos in Nigeria, will complete his second Masters at Hamburg Hafencity University, in tandem with his position at Subsea Europe Services. 

Subsea Europe Services aims to simplify hydrographic surveying so that organizations without in-house expertise can easily acquire their own marine data.  

“Our integrated Hydrographic Survey System – iHSS – already streamlines the marine survey workflow by removing the need for expertise during procurement and installation, but the nature of this technology still demands a trained professional to get the best out of it,” said Sören Themann, CEO, Subsea Europe Services GmbH. “Ezekiel, an experienced marine surveyor, is well positioned to help our clients do just that, both during the survey campaign at sea as well as the post-processing phase back home. We’re pleased to have him in the team and confident he will do a fantastic job.”

  • Watch Sören Themann's interview with Marine Technology TV on the launch of his company.


