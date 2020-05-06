Falcon ROV Chosen for Project off West Africa

A service provider in the West African offshore energy sector has ordered a Saab Seaeye Falcon, fully fitted for survey work.

Lucas Inyama, Technical Director of Nigeria-based Geocadinal Integrated Services, said, “We ordered a survey customized Falcon ROV to support our subsea inspection / installation projects in West African waters.”

The customized survey suite on Geocadinal’s Falcon includes a Digital Edge HDD dual channel recording and eventing system, a dual laser system for video survey and measurement, and a Tritech sonar.

The vehicle also comes with five function hydraulic and single function manipulators, a rotary wire cleaning brush kit, cathodic potential probe kit and Cygnus ultrasonic thickness gauge. Also included is a Falcon running lock system.

The Falcon vehicle is packed with five thrusters and iCON intelligent power and distributed control architecture, all fitted into a metre-sized vehicle that can adopt different tools and sensors for undertaking numerous intricate and demanding tasks.