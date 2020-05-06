 
New Wave Media

May 6, 2020

Falcon ROV Chosen for Project off West Africa

Photo: Saab Seaeye

Photo: Saab Seaeye

A service provider in the West African offshore energy sector has ordered a Saab Seaeye Falcon, fully fitted for survey work.

Lucas Inyama, Technical Director of Nigeria-based Geocadinal Integrated Services, said, “We ordered a survey customized Falcon ROV to support our subsea inspection / installation projects in West African waters.”

The customized survey suite on Geocadinal’s Falcon includes a Digital Edge HDD dual channel recording and eventing system, a dual laser system for video survey and measurement, and a Tritech sonar.

The vehicle also comes with five function hydraulic and single function manipulators, a rotary wire cleaning brush kit, cathodic potential probe kit and Cygnus ultrasonic thickness gauge. Also included is a Falcon running lock system.

The Falcon vehicle is packed with five thrusters and iCON intelligent power and distributed control architecture, all fitted into a metre-sized vehicle that can adopt different tools and sensors for undertaking numerous intricate and demanding tasks.

Falconlaser systemoffshore energy sector
Email

Related News

U.S. NAVY PHOTO BY LEIGHAHN FERRARI, CHIEF MATE, U.S. NAVAL SHIP SALVOR

EvoLogics Modems Authorized for US Navy Use

ANU listing granted after favorable USBL accuracy testsEvoLogics underwater acoustic modems were recently listed as Authorized for Navy Use (ANU)…

Simplified graphic showing how seafloor currents create microplastics hotspots in the deep-sea. Image Courtesy NOCS

SCIENCE: Seafloor Microplastic Hotspots Controlled by Deep-sea Currents

New research has revealed the highest levels of microplastic yet recorded on the seafloor, with up to 1.9 million pieces…

(Photo: Global Offshore)

Fugro ROVs for Normand Clipper Vessel

Dutch marine and offshore services company Fugro has won a long-term contract for two remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) and…

Gina Krog platform; Image by Ole Jørgen Bratland / Equinor

Stinger Subsea Drones to Inspect Equinor's Offshore Platforms

Norwegian underwater drone specialist Stinger has been awarded a subsea inspection contract by the country's oil giant Equinor.Under the contract…

AutoNaut now has 10 of its wave propelled vehicles.Image: AutoNaut

Drill Rig Noise: Entering the Exclusion Zone, Quietly

Unmanned surface vessels continue to make in-roads into new applications and industries. An ability to gather data in otherwise…

© NickEyes/ Adobe Stock

LOC Offering 3D Digital Inspections

LOC announced, as part of its digital services, the launch of a new technology offering enabling remote advanced surveying…

Featured Companies

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

Sound & Sea Technology, Inc.

Sound & Sea Technology, Inc. (SST) is a woman-owned small business enterprise that was established in March 1999 to meet the need for experienced, senior-level expertise in ocean engineering for a broad range of maritime, undersea, and coastal protection projects.
Sponsored

Explore the Latest Technology in Hull Inspection

Explore the Latest Technology in Hull Inspection

Unmanned Marine and Subsea Vehicles
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Cook Baker

● Military Sealift Command

Deck Engineer Machinist

● Military Sealift Command

Electronics Technician

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA

Assistant Damage Control Officer

● Military Sealift Command

Assistant Cook

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Apr 2020 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news