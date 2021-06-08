Falcon serves as Platform for Blueprint Lab Manipulator Tests

Blueprint Lab chose a Saab Seaeye Falcon as its lead in-house development platform for its all-electric manipulators.

The advancement of their integrated tooling technologies will be helped by using the Falcon’s iCON intelligent control system, and Blueprint Lab noted that the Falcon’s compact size makes for easy deployment at test sites when trialing manipulator solutions to real-world problems.

“We're excited to push the boundaries of what Falcon customers can do with their vehicle when fitted with our electric manipulators,” said Blueprint Lab’s Business Development Manager, Anders Ridley-Smith. “Fitted with our Bravo manipulators and the Falcon Integration Kit, operators will have access to a new capability for use in visual and NDT inspection, construction and recovery operations, and other complex tasks,” he adds.

Blueprint Lab is supported in their development work by the Australian Government.

Image courtesy Saab Seaeye/Blueprint Lab