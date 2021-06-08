 
New Wave Media

June 8, 2021

Falcon serves as Platform for Blueprint Lab Manipulator Tests

Blueprint Lab chose a Saab Seaeye Falcon as its lead in-house development platform for its all-electric manipulators.

The advancement of their integrated tooling technologies will be helped by using the Falcon’s iCON intelligent control system, and Blueprint Lab noted that the Falcon’s compact size makes for easy deployment at test sites when trialing manipulator solutions to real-world problems.

“We're excited to push the boundaries of what Falcon customers can do with their vehicle when fitted with our electric manipulators,” said Blueprint Lab’s Business Development Manager, Anders Ridley-Smith. “Fitted with our Bravo manipulators and the Falcon Integration Kit, operators will have access to a new capability for use in visual and NDT inspection, construction and recovery operations, and other complex tasks,” he adds.

Blueprint Lab is supported in their development work by the Australian Government.

Image courtesy Saab Seaeye/Blueprint Lab

Related News

Image courtesy ROVCO

Rovco to Invest $13M in 'Rovco Survey Solutions', New Hydrographic Unit

Rovco launched a new hydrographic services division, “Rovco Survey Solutions”, offering a range of hydrographic, geophysical…

Ashtead Invests $1.4M in EdgeTech Sonar Tech

Ashtead Technology invested more than $1.4 million in a range of EdgeTech sonar imaging and underwater technology systems.The systems…

Image courtesy Blueye Robotics

Blueye Robotics Debuts New ROV

Blueye Robotics launches the X3, its third Blueye ROV model. Three Guest Ports open up possibilities for connecting external…

© Aaron / Adobe Stock

New Coral Reef Restoration Technology Aims to Reverse Climate Change Damage

Marine scientist Deborah Brosnan remembers “feeling like a visitor at an amazing party” on her diving trips to a bay near…

Future aquaculture operations: projects such as Artifex, Exposed and CageReporter are providing the groundwork for a revolution in fish farming. Operations could be carried out autonomously using ROVs, unmanned surface vessels and drones controlled from shore. The ROV could be used inside or outside the net in future, but has only been tested inside the cage so far. (Illustration courtesy of SINTEF Ocean AS.)

Aquaculture: Norwegian Researchers Work on 'Revolutionizing' Fish Farming

Norwegian researchers are working on projects that are providing the groundwork for a revolution in aquaculture. As a small part of this revolution…

Balmoral’s offshore wind cable stability system is designed to prevent long term damage / Credit: Balmoral

Balmoral's System Prevents Offshore Wind Cable Damage

Aberdeen-based Balmoral Comtec has noted recent news on offshore wind cable failures, and has offered a solution for the…

Featured Companies

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

CLS

CLS is a satellite services provider with expertise on oceanographic data collection, radar imagery and numerical modelling. With a 24/7 operational data center and a worldwide network of offices and subsidiaries, CLS offers worldwide ocean data collection and…
Marine Technology Reporter takes a deep dive into Oceanography in its February 2021 eMagazine edition, including insights on the GO-BGC Array Project to Monitor Ocean Health.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

The new profiler simplifying CTD data collection for oceanographers

Hydrographic Edition July 2020
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Brush and Roll Painters

● Tidewater Staffing ● Chesapeake, VA, United States

Port Steward

● Richmond, CA, United States

Ferry Oiler

● NC Department of Transportation Ferry Division ● Hatteras, NC, US

First Radio Electronics Technician

● Military Sealift Command

Lagging Handyman

● Tidewater Staffing ● Chesapeake, VA, United States
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover May 2021 - Hydrographic Survey Sonar

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news