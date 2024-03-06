 
New Wave Media

March 6, 2024

The Falmouth Scientific Unveils New Transducers

  • AT-650S-AUV (Image: The Falmouth Scientific)
  • ATTR-7.5K (Image: The Falmouth Scientific)
The Falmouth Scientific announced the release of two new transducers covering bands from 200Hz-2000Hz and 2000Hz-20KHz.

The AT-650S-AUV TRIOD Low Frequency (200Hz to +2000Hz) Acoustic Projector. The AT-650S-AUV TRIOD single element projector provides a low frequency broadband sound source for applications including underwater communications, sub-bottom profiling or others in a compact form factor for AUV or other underwater applications. An optional Ultra High Definition Audio Class D Amplifier and Troidal Matching Transformer allows for a line level input powered by 48VDC and as low as 24VDC at a reduced power output. The AT-650x-AUV is also available in Dual (AT-650D-AUV) or Triple (AT-650T-AUV) configurations.

Also being released is a new full ocean depth (ATTR-7.5) wide band (2KHz – 20KHz) transducer for ranging, comms and subbottom profilers.

The Falmouth Scientific will be exhibiting at Oceanology International 2024, at Booth K10.

