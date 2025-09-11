Thursday, September 11, 2025
 
FarSounder Announces SEA.AI Integration in Web Application

© FarSounder

© FarSounder

FarSounder announced an integration with SEA.AI, a leader in AI-powered vision systems for maritime safety. This integration is a new feature being launched with FarSounders' new web app with an intuitive User Interface (UI).

Argos 3D Forward Looking Sonar (FLS) is FarSounder’s flagship product that delivers underwater awareness, providing real-time data up to 1,000 meters ahead of a vessel. With this new integration, captains and crew gain a holistic view of their surroundings both above and below the waterline without the need to switch between multiple displays.

For vessels equipped with SEA.AI, the integration of data into FarSounder’s new web app merges optical and sonar data, shown along with ARPA and AIS targets into a single, cohesive UI. Surface targets are now visible alongside submerged hazards like reefs or underwater obstacles. This fusion of data offers improved situational awareness, ensuring safer navigation in even the most challenging waters.

