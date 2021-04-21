FarSounder Celebrates 20 Years

2021 marks two decades that FarSounder has been dedicated to developing their unique 3D Forward Looking Sonar technology (3D FLS). Back in 2001, the founders saw a need for a solution to answer the question of what is in front of my vessel underwater right now. This real world issue has since been mitigated with their innovative Argos navigation sonar systems.

“These 20 years have been a fascinating journey. We started by listening to the marketplace, focusing on delivering a high-quality product, and providing superior customer service. These principles are still our top priority today,” said Matthew Zimmerman, Founder and Vice President of Engineering.

Today, this patented technology is deployed globally. Argos series of navigation sonars are used to detect shallows and obstacles in the water column. There is a broad range of vessel types that find these sonars invaluable. With a user interface showing real-time 3D imagery in up to a 120-degree field of view out to navigationally significant ranges, the benefits are abundant.