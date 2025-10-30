Witherbys to Introduce New Oceanographic Research Vessel from 2026

Maritime publishing and digital training group Witherbys has unveiled plans to introduce a new oceanographic research vessel, the MV Sea Ranger, from 2026 to support its technical development, real-world navigational studies and maritime training programs.

The MV Sea Ranger will support Witherbys’ mission to enhance maritime knowledge and safety through research directly linked to shipboard operations.

It will strengthen the delivery of computer-based training programs, both via Witherbys’ eBook Reader Witherby Connect, already in daily use on over 40,000 ships, and through collaboration with industry partners.

The vessel will also enable detailed study of ECDIS transitions, the latest developments in S-100 and the practical application of maritime guidance in real-world conditions. Also, it will support the creation of Witherbys’ technical publications, including the ongoing development of the Passage Planning Guide series.

The MV SEA RANGER will be fully utilized to conduct comprehensive testing and review of these guides across global waterways, including the Lombok and Sunda Straits, and in the creation of new editions, such as an expanded Suez Canal guide.

Observing how these publications work in real-world operational conditions will ensure they remain accurate, practical and relevant for mariners worldwide.

Having previously served as a research vessel for the Schmidt Oceanographic Research Institute, including expeditions as far south as Antarctica, MV SEA RANGER offers proven capability for global operations.

It carries over 1.2 million litres of fuel, giving it a potential range of more than 30,000 nautical miles.

In addition, the vessel will enable Witherbys to continue to expand and improve its publications on maritime security, environmental protection and shipboard operations by providing facilities for research on emerging security issues, environmental compliance in accordance with MARPOL regulations, and energy efficiency solutions.

Collaborative work with partners such as ICS and BIMCO will ensure guidance remains current and in line with international standards.