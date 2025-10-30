Thursday, October 30, 2025
 
New Wave Media

October 30, 2025

Witherbys to Introduce New Oceanographic Research Vessel from 2026

(Credit: Witherbys)

(Credit: Witherbys)

Maritime publishing and digital training group Witherbys has unveiled plans to introduce a new oceanographic research vessel, the MV Sea Ranger, from 2026 to support its technical development, real-world navigational studies and maritime training programs.

The MV Sea Ranger will support Witherbys’ mission to enhance maritime knowledge and safety through research directly linked to shipboard operations.

It will strengthen the delivery of computer-based training programs, both via Witherbys’ eBook Reader Witherby Connect, already in daily use on over 40,000 ships, and through collaboration with industry partners.

The vessel will also enable detailed study of ECDIS transitions, the latest developments in S-100 and the practical application of maritime guidance in real-world conditions. Also, it will support the creation of Witherbys’ technical publications, including the ongoing development of the Passage Planning Guide series.

The MV SEA RANGER will be fully utilized to conduct comprehensive testing and review of these guides across global waterways, including the Lombok and Sunda Straits, and in the creation of new editions, such as an expanded Suez Canal guide.

Observing how these publications work in real-world operational conditions will ensure they remain accurate, practical and relevant for mariners worldwide.

Having previously served as a research vessel for the Schmidt Oceanographic Research Institute, including expeditions as far south as Antarctica, MV SEA RANGER offers proven capability for global operations.

It carries over 1.2 million litres of fuel, giving it a potential range of more than 30,000 nautical miles.

In addition, the vessel will enable Witherbys to continue to expand and improve its publications on maritime security, environmental protection and shipboard operations by providing facilities for research on emerging security issues, environmental compliance in accordance with MARPOL regulations, and energy efficiency solutions.

Collaborative work with partners such as ICS and BIMCO will ensure guidance remains current and in line with international standards.

Related News

Load out of compressor station cooler modules and flow control module at OneSubsea Horsoy, witnessed by Shell and OneSubsea team (Credit: Shell)

Subsea Compression and the Ormen Lange Moon Landing

The inauguration of a world-record subsea compression system in Norway in August 2025 marked a pioneering leap in engineering.

Commander Bobbie Scholley and Captain Chris Murray in Mk 21 with DUI hot water suits in preparations to dive to 240 fsw during MONITOR Expedition 2001. Photo courtesy of US Navy/Released.

50 Years of Women in Navy Diving: Advancing Opportunity in Tandem with Technology

BY Captain Bobbie Scolley, U.S. Navy (ret.) and Rear Admiral Tim Gallaudet, U.S. Navy (ret.)For more than six decades, spanning…

© SMD

SMD Launches New Tech Facility for Subsea Innovation

Subsea technology and services company SMD has officially opened SMD Tech Works, a USD$4.03m (£3m) innovation and manufacturing…

Credit: Kraken Robotics

Deeply Innovative: Drivers in Subsea Defense

The undersea domain has never been more strategically important. From the proliferation of submarines and underwater vehicles…

Image: Tyre particles adhered to a range of body parts of C. volutator, as visualized using a stereo microscopy (Olympus SZX16): (i) C. volutator periopods adhering tire particles in the suspension treatment (lateral view); (ii) C. volutator abdomen, gnathopods, and periopods adhering tire particles in the suspension treatment (ventral view); (iii) C. volutator periopods adhering tire particles in the surface-deposit treatment (lateral view); (iv) C. volutator 2nd antenna adhering tire particles

PML Study Finds Tire Microplastics Impact Estuarine Animals

New PML research has revealed that particles shed from car tires – a major but often overlooked source of microplastic pollution – are both eaten by…

© Teledyne Marine

Underwater Autonomous Glider Departs to Circumnavigate the Globe

In a world-first for marine science and technology, Teledyne Marine in collaboration with Rutgers University-New Brunswick…

Featured Companies

Yacht Signs

At Yacht Signs, we excel in creating stunning illuminated yacht names and logos, durable stainless steel yacht lettering, and cutting-edge LED and fiber optic solutions. Our comprehensive services also include in-house design and manufacturing of exquisite backlit…

Digital Edge Subsea Ltd

A world leader in offshore digital video recording (DVR) + inspection systems. Digital Edge Subsea develops and manufactures DVR products for use throughout the offshore oil and gas industry including diving, remote operated vehicle (ROV) and topside operations.

South Bay Wire and Cable Company, LLC

For more than 65 years, south Bay Cable has been a leader in the design and manufacture of custom cable for the toughest jobs. Our engineering staff can create cable designs for most applications. We specialize in underwater cable but are capable of producing a…

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

Tethys Robotics

Tethys Robotics AG is a Swiss company developing compact, highly automated underwater drones that transform inspection and mapping in challenging aquatic environments. Tethys Robotics redefines how inspections, mapping, and maintenance are conducted across sectors like hydropower…

Kraken Robotics

Kraken Robotics Inc. is transforming subsea intelligence through 3D imaging sensors, power solutions, and robotic systems. Our products and services enable clients to overcome the challenges in our oceans – safely, efficiently, and sustainably. Kraken’s synthetic aperture sonar…
Understanding our oceans: hydrographic solutions for navigation, surveys, communication and beyond.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

First High-Tech Exploration of Argentina’s Mar del Plata Canyon Inspires Millions
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Chief Radio Electronics Technician

● Military Sealift Command

Operations Chief

● Military Sealift Command

Chief Electrician

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA

Electronics Technician

● Military Sealift Command

First Officer

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Sep 2025 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news