 
New Wave Media

June 19, 2023

FarSounder Receives 8th Patent

FarSounder expanded its IP portfolio with the issuance of its 8th Patent, number 11,609,316. This US patent expands the company’s patent portfolio for its unique sonar system and its 3D processing.

The invention provides a sonar system that includes a forward-looking sonar device that operates in an integrated fashion with one or more other sonar devices so that a boater can have a reliable navigation tool. The forward looking sonar can include a transducer array that takes a three-dimensional acoustic reading of the objects and seafloor ahead. The electronics that process the acoustic data can also process data from down-looking sonar, side-scanning sonar, or both and can integrate the information to present an expansive display in the boat, revealing the contents and the floor of the sea in front of, around, and under the boat.

Related News

An OTN Teledyne Webb Research Slocum glider. © Nicolas Winkler Photography,

Marine Telemetry: Shedding Light Below the Waves

Marine telemetry can help species conservation and management in a changing climateAn OTN Liquid Robotics Wave Glider. ©…

Image courtesy NOAA/MTS

Marine Technology Society Celebrates 60th Anniversary

Formed in June 1963, the Marine Technology Society (MTS) celebrates its 60th anniversary this year.In the early 1960’s, a group of business…

Credit: Saab (cropped)

PXGEO Orders Over 20 Saab Sabertooth AUVs for Offshore Seismic Surveys

Marine geophysical company PXGEO has ordered more than 20 autonomous underwater vehicles from Saab.The order, for Saab's…

MTR100: The 2023 Application is Open

The “MTR100” is Marine Technology Reporter’s (MTR) annual ranking and reporting on the 100 most dynamic and interesting companies…

A Fetch AZA BPR being deployed in the North East Atlantic. (Photo credit – Ben Moat: Senior Scientist, NOC)

Sonardyne Helps Study Ocean Currents for Climate Insights

Marine scientists have deployed two hi-tech bottom pressure recorders (BPRs) on either side of the Atlantic Ocean in an effort…

The agreement was signed by Captain Abdulkareem Al Masabi, CEO of ADNOC L&S and Xavier Génin, CEO of SeaOwl at the UAE Climate Tech Forum organized by the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology. ©ADNOC

ADNOC L&S, SeaOwl Designing Unmanned Supply Vessels for Offshore Operations

ADNOC L&S, the shipping and maritime logistics arm of the Abu Dhabi-based oil firm ADNOC, has signed an agreement with SeaOwl…

Featured Companies

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

Advanced Navigation

Advanced Navigation is a global company headquartered in Sydney, Australia. We are one of the most innovative providers of inertial navigation systems, acoustic navigation solutions, and robotics technology. Trusted by many of the world’s leading technology companies…

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

Massa Products Corporation

Massa Products Corporation designs, engineers, and manufactures sonar and ultrasonic products for use in ocean, air, and fluids. Founded by Frank Massa, the man who pioneered the field of electroacoustics over 75 years ago, Massa is the only company that remains…

Digital Edge Subsea Ltd

A world leader in offshore digital video recording (DVR) + inspection systems. Digital Edge Subsea develops and manufactures DVR products for use throughout the offshore oil and gas industry including diving, remote operated vehicle (ROV) and topside operations.
In this Oceanographic edition, MTR dives into the Seabed 2030 project with updates on the technology, technique and pace of the collaborative project to map the world’s oceans by 2030.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

USEA Moves Ahead on Autonomous Ocean Data Initiative
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Yeoman Storekeeper

● Military Sealift Command

Cook Baker

● Military Sealift Command

Operations Chief

● Military Sealift Command

1st Assistant Engineer (6/29-7/19) $50.13/hr plus OT

● Scripps Institution of Oceanography

Unlicensed Junior Engineer

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover May 2023 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news