May 12, 2025

Fascinated by Shipwrecks Podcast Episode 10: Where Do Ships Go When They Die?

In this episode, host Kathy A. Smith talks with Professor Richards about ship abandonment, ship graveyards, and how the next generation of maritime archaeologists are emerging as multi-disciplinary scholars with a variety of career options.

In this episode, host Kathy A. Smith talks with Professor Richards about ship abandonment, ship graveyards, and how the next generation of maritime archaeologists are emerging as multi-disciplinary scholars with a variety of career options. Credit: Kathy A. Smith

Mallows Bay, located on the Potomac River in Maryland, is not only a shipwreck site filled with decades of maritime cultural heritage, but it is also an excellent training ground for students immersed in studying maritime archaeology at East Carolina University.

“When the United States entered the First World War, they had a plan to build about 1,000 wooden steamers to carry material to Europe. About 118 or so of those vessels were dumped in Mallows Bay in the 1920s and salvaged," said Dr. Nathan Richards.

In this episode, host Kathy A. Smith talks with Professor Richards about ship abandonment, ship graveyards, and how the next generation of maritime archaeologists are emerging as multi-disciplinary scholars with a variety of career options.

Fascinated by Shipwrecks: The Science and Discovery of Lost Vessels
