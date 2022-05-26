 
New Wave Media

May 26, 2022

FerryBox helps track Climate Change Effects

Austral University of Chile team deploys -4H-JENA engineering’s multi-sensor water sampling and analysis solution for long-term continuous monitoring aboard the Yaghan ferry

Sea water sensor and measuring system manufacturer -4H-JENA engineering has just completed the installation of a sophisticated sea water monitoring system aboard the Yaghan ferry, which operates on a 587 km route between Puerto Williams and Punta Arenas in the south of Chile.

A first of its kind in the Southern Hemisphere, the installed ‘FerryBox’ has been configured to measure diverse parameters that will enable a team from the Austral University of Chile and FONDAP IDEAL Center,  led by Dr Ricardo Giesecke, to map ecosystem deviations and apply the data to create new models that will help the region adapt to the effects of man-made climate change.

FerryBox is a customizable all in one solution for precise and continuous measurements of sea water from (moving) platforms such as merchant ships and ferries, as well as manned or unmanned research stations in remote regions. The FerryBox system on the Yaghan ferry measures water temperature, oxygen, salinity, chlorophyll-a, pCO2 concentration, pH, nitrate, crude oil, yellow substance, and turbidity. It also includes a set of radiometers provided by the ICBM (Uni. Oldenburg) installed on the bridge of the ship, to measure optical properties of the water.

The Yaghan ferry FerryBox will analyse sea water samples every minute along the entire 36 hours trip between Puerto Williams and Punta Arenas, with six sailings per month. Over time, the data collected will contribute towards helping Chile to tackle important questions such as the impact of human activities in still pristine environments, measure the impact of climate change on a wide spatial scale with high temporal resolution, and define processes involved in keeping high biological productivity in certain areas.

Image courtesy -4H-JENA

Related News

Copyright gudkovandrey/AdobeStock

Reseach Finds Fin Whale Songs Shed Light on Migration Patterns

A Curtin University-led research team has uncovered valuable information on the migration patterns of the fin whale, as well…

The Chinese White Dolphin (Sousa Chinensis, also referred to as the Indo-Pacific humpback dolphin) was classed as vulnerable on the IUCN Red List copy. Photo courtesy OceanAlpha

Unmanned Vessels Help to Protect Threatened Marine Lives in China

In April 2022, Unmanned Surface Vessels (USVs) and passive acoustic monitoring technologies were used in China for the first…

Dawn Massa Stancavish standing in front of a display at the Reagan National Library’s “Secrets of WWII” exhibit honoring her grandfather, Frank Massa. Photo courtesy Massa

MASSA: Innovation Inside its DNA

From designing the world’s largest transducer; to lobster-like surf crawling robots to detect and destroy mines; to creating…

Credit: Ocean Infinity (Supplied)

PHOTO: Ocean Infinity's First 78-meter Robotic Ship Hits the Water

Ocean Infinity, a seabed survey and ocean research company based in the United States, has released the first photographs…

Credit: Subsea 7

Subsea 7 Nets 'Substantial' W. Africa Deal

Offshore installation services firm Subsea 7 said Friday it had won a substantial contract in West Africa.Subsea 7 defines…

image courtesy National Oceanography Center

Hurricane Maria Left Indelible Mark on Seagrass in Dominica, Study Says

Scientists from the National Oceanography Center (NOC) have recently discovered large seagrass beds where coral reefs might…

Featured Companies

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

High Tech, Inc.

High Tech, Inc. was founded and incorporated in the state of Mississippi in 1989. From its inception it has supplied the Navy and the worldwide seismic community with high quality hydrophones and data acquisition instrumentation. We will be showcasing hydrophones…
The February 2022 eMag edition of Marine Technology Reporter looks inside the world of oceanography.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Pushing what’s possible: High resolution estuarine sampling using rapid vertical profiling

Hydrographic Edition July 2020
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Second Assistant Engineer

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA

Electrician

● Military Sealift Command

First Assistant Engineer

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA

Yeoman Storekeeper

● Military Sealift Command

First Radio Electronics Technician

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover May 2022 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news