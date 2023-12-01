Friday, December 1, 2023
 
New Wave Media

December 1, 2023

Fincantieri set to Acquire Remazel Engineering

Fincantieri has set the main terms and conditions for the acquisition of 100% of the shares of Remazel Engineering S.p.A. from Advanced Technology Industrial Group S.A. Remazel is a leader specialized in the design and supply of highly customized and complex topside equipment.

The transaction enables Fincantieri to acquire highly specialized capabilities in the design and supply of cutting-edge top side equipment, while increasing its role as partner of the major international marine and subsea energy operators. With Remazel, Fincantieri strengthens its offer of end-to-end solutions consolidating its after-sale activities, with a particular focus on digital services and logistic support having a high operational complexity.

Remazel is a leading Italian company headquartered in Chiuduno (Bergamo), with operations in Trieste, China and Brazil and more than 30 years of experience in the industry. With more than 160 employees mainly based in Italy, the company recorded revenues in excess of EUR 100 million in 2022. The company is particularly focused on the design and supply of highly complex systems for handling, lifting and anchoring, as well as on launch and recovery solutions for underwater vessels particularly used in the energy transition areas of the Offshore segment, in addition to the production of critical gas turbine components.

The purchase price for the transaction, which is expected to be finalized by year end, will be calculated on the basis of a EUR 78 million enterprise value, subject to adjustments typical for this type of transaction to be made at closing scheduled to occur by the first quarter of 2024.

Related News

The gas leak from the Nord Stream gas pipeline in September 2022 measured over 950 meters in diameter - Credit: Swedish Coast Guard

Russia to Seek Compensation Over Nord Stream Blasts - RIA

Russia is waiting for the outcome of an investigation into the sabotage of the Nord Stream gas pipelines before making any request for compensation…

Credit: EODEX UK

EODEX UK Clears 80+ Munitions at Offshore Wind Farm Site Quietly and without Explosions

Offshore disposal firm EODEX UK has informed that it has removed over 80 offshore munitions from the Moray Firth without…

Credit: Yara

Yara to Store CO2 from Dutch Plant under Norway Seabed

Fertilizer maker Yara said on Monday it has signed a binding agreement to capture CO2 emissions from its Dutch ammonia plant and transport it to the N

Credit; Nova Innovation

Nova Innovation's Floating Solar Technology Powers Forth Ports' HQ

Marine energy firm Nova Innovation has installed a marine floating solar demonstrator to power Forth Ports’ headquarters in the Port of Leith…

Credit: Postmodern Studio/AdobeStock

Prysmian Group Inks €900 Million Cable Systems Deal with Clean Path New York

Italian power and telecom cable-making and installation services firm Prysmian Group has signed an agreement worth around…

Illustration only - Credit: freddytb Foto

SLB, Plexus in North Sea P&A Deal

Oil and gas engineering services firm Plexus Holdings said Tuesday it had won a contract award for Exact and Centric equipment…

Featured Companies

Harvest Technology Group

Harvest Technology Group Limited is a global leader in network-optimised remote operations that deliver real-time remote control, communication, automation, and monitoring capabilities. Headquartered in Perth, Australia, the group of companies is revolutionising remote operations with ultra-secure…

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

Digital Edge Subsea Ltd

A world leader in offshore digital video recording (DVR) + inspection systems. Digital Edge Subsea develops and manufactures DVR products for use throughout the offshore oil and gas industry including diving, remote operated vehicle (ROV) and topside operations.

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

Advanced Navigation

Advanced Navigation is a global company headquartered in Sydney, Australia. We are one of the most innovative providers of inertial navigation systems, acoustic navigation solutions, and robotics technology. Trusted by many of the world’s leading technology companies…
Efforts to map the world’s oceans are ramping up, with new and emerging technologies leading the way.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

The Evolution – not Revolution – of Seabed Mapping
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Second Officer - Mixed Work Schedule

● Military Sealift Command

Electrician

● Military Sealift Command

Operations Chief

● Military Sealift Command

Second Assistant Engineer (Rotational 60/30)

● NOAA

Pumpman

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Sep 2023 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news