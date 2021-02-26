 
New Wave Media

February 26, 2021

Fincantieri to Build Two Submarines for Italian Navy for $1.64B

Italy's Fincantieri will sign as prime contractor a contract worth 1.35 billion euros ($1.64 billion) for the construction of two new-generation submarines for the Italian Navy, the shipbuilder said on Friday.

The contract, signed together with OCCAR (the international organization for joint armament cooperation) includes an option for the construction of two additional units, a statement said.

The project is part of the new U212NFS (Near Future Submarine) acquisition program of the Italian Navy, an evolution of the U212A program carried out in cooperation with German naval supplier thyssenkrupp Marine Systems.

The first two deliveries are scheduled for 2027 and 2029, Fincantieri added. 

($1 = 0.8243 euros)

 (Reporting by Maria Pia Quaglia, editing by Agniezska Flak)

Related News

Nina Mahmoudian (center) and her students have developed an underwater glider that can operate silently and in confined spaces, ideal for conducting biology or climate studies without disturbing wildlife. (Purdue University photo/Jared Pike)

Team at Purdue Advances Work on New Glider, ROUGHIE

A team of researchers at Purdue University are working on enhancing glider technology to make the study of the world's waterways…

Credit: Naval Group

France Launches Program to Build New Generation of Nuclear Submarines

France is launching a program for the construction of third-generation nuclear-powered, ballistic missile-carrying submarines - SSBN (SNLE 3G).

(Image: Oregon State University)

BOEM Issues Lease for Wave Energy Research Project off Oregon

A pioneering project to build the U.S.’s first pre-permitted wave energy testing facility cleared a critical hurdle this…

Senior Chief Mineman Abraham Garcia (left) and Aerographer's Mate 1st Class Joshua Gaskill, members of the Knifefish Unmanned Undersea Vehicle (UUV) test team, man tending lines during crane operations as part of an operational test conducted by members from Operational Test and Evaluation Force (OPTEVFOR). Knifefish is a medium-class mine countermeasure UUV designed for deployment off the Littoral Combat Ship. OPTEVFOR is the Navy’s sole test and evaluation organization for surface, air, and un

Subsea Defense: Navy Deepens Commitment to Underwater Vehicles

The U.S. Navy uses unmanned and robotic underwater vehicles for a multitude of functions, including environmental sensing, mine hunting, and salvage.

Image Courtesy Ocean Infinity

Autonomy: Inside the Building of Ocean Infinity’s Armada Fleet

Back in 2017, Ocean Infinity made a novel move; deploying six autonomous underwater vehicles (AUVs), instead of just one…

Figure 1: Complete SeaScout system in stowed position. Image: Ultra Sonar Systems

Ultra Supports Kraken Robotic Systems with ILS Services for KATFISH

Ultra Sonar Systems (Ultra) has joined forces with Kraken Robotic Systems Inc. (Kraken) to support the supply of its SeaScout…

Featured Companies

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

Keller (UK) Limited

Hydrographic Edition July 2020
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Sea Grant Great Lakes Transport Extension Educator

● DULUTH, MN, United States
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Jan 2021 - Underwater Vehicle Annual

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news