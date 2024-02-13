Wednesday, February 14, 2024
 
New Wave Media

February 13, 2024

PGS Finds Offshore Wind Site Survey Work

Illustration (Credit: PGS)

Illustration (Credit: PGS)

Norwegian offshore seismic survey firm PGS has secured an offshore wind site characterization contract in Europe.

The project will be acquired with PGS' ultra-high-resolution 3D (UHR3D) streamer. According to the company, UHR3D streamer provides significantly more detailed subsurface data for shallower targets compared to traditional seismic acquisition systems.

Mobilization is scheduled for early July and the contract has a total duration of approximately two months.

PGS announces contract awards and multi-client projects as stock exchange releases if the contract has a value of $10 million or more, multi-client projects with a duration of 2 months or more, and strategically important contracts.

 "We are very pleased with this offshore wind site characterization contract award, which extends visibility for our offshore wind operations through the third quarter. We successfully entered the offshore wind site characterization market last year and have secured continuous activity since startup.

“Our geophysical approach by using an ultra-high-resolution 3D towed streamer system is significantly more efficient than traditional 2D and geotechnical solutions.

“Our clients value the shorter lead time and the high data quality we offer. There is a significant volume of offshore wind site characterization projects out for tender, and we expect increasing activity going forward," says Rune Olav Pedersen, President and CEO of PGS.

Related News

Minesto's Dragon 4 device (Credit: Minesto)

Minesto Reels In $260K Government Grant for Tidal Energy Moorings

Swedish tidal energy company Minesto has secured a $267,000 grant (SEK 2.8 million) from the Swedish Energy Agency to upgrade…

Image courtesy Omega Subsea

Omega Subsea Robotics Orders Six ROVs

Kystdesign announced an expansion of its cooperation with Omega Subsea Robotics, signing its largest contract ever for the…

DP2 vessel Glomar Worker (Credit: Rovco)

Rovco Grows Offshore Wind Survey Fleet

Rovco, a UK-based subsea robotics and survey firm, has added a second hull mounted survey vessel to its fleet with the long…

FPSO Atlanta (Credit: Yinson Production)

Enauta Set to Receive Key Equipment for Atlanta Field Offshore Brazil

The first multiphase pumping subsea system (MPP), that will support oil and gas production at the Atlanta field in Brazil's Santos Basin…

(Credit: WPTO Image Gallery / Photo by Joe DelNero / NREL)

US DOE Launches $14.5M Marine Energy Research Call

The U.S. Department of Energy's (DOE) Water Power Technologies Office (WPTO) and Wind Energy Technologies Office (WETO) have…

Argos offshore platform (Credit: BP)

TechnipFMC Gets ‘Significant’ Contract from BP in Gulf of Mexico

Oilfield services company TechnipFMC has secured a ‘significant’ contract from BP for its Argos Southwest Extension project…

Featured Companies

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

Harvest Technology Group

Harvest Technology Group Limited is a global leader in network-optimised remote operations that deliver real-time remote control, communication, automation, and monitoring capabilities. Headquartered in Perth, Australia, the group of companies is revolutionising remote operations with ultra-secure…

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

SubCtech GmbH

SubCtech is a German manufacturer, maker of the OceanPack ship based measurement systems used for scientific research and industrial monitoring of water quality and oceanographic parameters. SubCtech also excels in ROV and subsea Li-Ion battery technology. The…

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

Massa Products Corporation

Massa Products Corporation designs, engineers, and manufactures sonar and ultrasonic products for use in ocean, air, and fluids. Founded by Frank Massa, the man who pioneered the field of electroacoustics over 75 years ago, Massa is the only company that remains…
The December 2023 edition of Marine Technology Reporter is focused on advances in subsea vehicles and the systems that support them.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

The Ocean Robot Revolution: Reviewing the Latest in Marine Autonomy Tech
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Ship Communications Officer (IAM)

● Military Sealift Command

First Officer

● Military Sealift Command

Any Entry Level

● Military Sealift Command

Junior Unlicensed Engineer

● NOAA

Second Cook

● NOAA
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Jan 2024 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news