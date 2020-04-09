 
New Wave Media

April 9, 2020

First YM Efficiency Containers Retrieved

The first container loaded onto the MV Pride contains furniture products.(Photot: AMSA)

The first container loaded onto the MV Pride contains furniture products.(Photot: AMSA)

Work is underway to retrieve dozens of containers lost from a containership off the coast of Australia, with the first boxes raised to the surface this week. 

The first container was recovered from the seafloor on Monday using a hydraulic crane and rigging, remotely operated underwater vehicles (ROV) and a specially manufactured steel basket, the Australian Maritime Safety Authority said. Another two boxes were lifted in the days following.

The recovered containers are among more than 80 lost from containership YM Efficiency in the Tasman Sea, about 30 kilometers off Australia's east coast, in 2018. To date, 62 containers have been located on the seafloor while another 14 are still missing. Five containers were retrieved during previous recovery efforts.

Salvage company Ardent Oceania has been hired to recover the remaining containers and associated debris from the seabed using the 130-meter offshore support vessel MV Pride, which began operating at the main containers cluster site off the Hunter Coast in New South Wales.

Equipped with a 250-metric-ton active heave-compensating subsea crane and a 35-metric-ton auxiliary crane, the vessel took the first box aboard on Monday. According to the manifest the container is believed to be carrying furniture products, and the second and third containers retrieved over the course of this week are believed to contain tires and paper products. AMSA said the containers will not be opened until brought to a waste processing facility on land.

Recovery operations are expected to continue throughout April, weather conditions permitting.


Locating the containers
A thorough search for the lost containers had been conducted previously using a side scan sonar, and a ROV was used to match the containers with the ship’s manifest. Still, 16 containers remained unaccounted for.

During recent  pre-lift surveillance of one of the container sites, an additional two containers were identified that were previously unaccounted for. This site, initially thought to contain two containers joined together, actually contains four containers as revealed by the cameras on the MV Pride’s ROV.

(Image: AMSA)

Cause and responsibility
An investigation led by the Australian Transport Safety Bureau's (ATSB) revealed cargo stowage deficiencies caused the YM Efficiency to lose the containers when it encountered five-meter swells off the Australian coast in June 2018.

According to AMSA, the ship’s owners Yang Ming is responsible for retrieving the containers and other associated debris, but the the Taiwanese owners and their insurers Britannia P&I have taken a position that they do not believe that the containers constitute pollution.

With Yang Ming denying responsibility to retrieve the containers, AMSA has stepped in to start the clean-up . AMSA said it intends to recover all associated costs from Yang Ming and its insurers.

(Photo: AMSA)

Email

Related News

Hywind Tampen Illustration - Image Credit: Equinor

Equinor's $466M Floating Wind Farm Plan Approved

Norway approved on Wednesday Equinor's 4.8 billion Norwegian crowns ($466 million) plan to build floating offshore wind turbines…

Electric Motor Selection for Underwater Vehicles: Considerations of Partial Load Efficiency

It is easy to appreciate why permanent magnet synchronous motors (PMSMs) are popular for use in underwater vehicles (UVs).

Photo: Nido Robotics

Nido Robotics Debuts Two Underwater Drones

Nido Robotics has launched Sibiu Pro and Sibiu Nano underwater drones. Sibiu Pro and Sibiu Nano underwater drones offer a new degree of precision…

© arrow/AdobeStock

Ransomware: The IT Danger on the Horizon

Two decades into the 21st century, we’re seeing a growing and pernicious threat to global information security: ransomware.

Copenhagen Subsea Debuts the Gorilla ROV

Copenhagen Subsea launched a new powerful Remotely Operated Vehicle (ROV), specifically developed for the offshore industry.

(Image: Lost 52 Project)

Sunken Submarine USS Stickleback Found

A World War II era submarine sunk during a Cold War training exercise off the shores of Hawaii more than six decades ago…

Featured Companies

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

DWTEK Co., Ltd

DWTEK is the first subsea company in Taiwan. We have a great ability to design, integrate and manufacture ROV and its parts. Remotely Operated Vehicle (ROV), Ocean Bottom Seismometer(OBS), U/W LEDs, cameras, thrusters, and connectors are DWTEK products.

Unmanned Marine and Subsea Vehicles
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Cook Baker

● Military Sealift Command

Pumpman

● Military Sealift Command

Assistant Cook

● Military Sealift Command

Deck Engineer Machinist

● Military Sealift Command

Chief Radio Electronics Technician (IAT)

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Mar 2020 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news