Friday, August 4, 2023
 
New Wave Media

August 4, 2023

First AUV Launched from a Moving Submarine

(Image: L3Harris)

(Image: L3Harris)

An autonomous underwater vehicle (AUV) has been launched from a moving submarine in what is said to be a world first.

U.S.-based tech company L3Harris said it worked with industry partners to develop and integrate what it calls a Torpedo Tube Launch and Recovery (TTL&R) solution, a homing and docking solution that enables fully autonomous launch and recovery of AUVs from submarines that are underway.

“We basically started with flashlights and a hoop to teach the vehicle to get into a torpedo tube with a very small (error) margin,” said Daryl Slocum, AUV Technology Director at L3Harris. “From the time we started the project … to actually demonstrating (the capability from) a host in January of this year … took nothing short of a phenomenal team effort.”

L3Harris said it worked closely with the U.S. Navy to demonstrate the technology aboard submarines and Navy support vessels using its Iver4 AUV. 

Increasingly, the Navy is working with industry partners to integrate autonomous vehicle and vessel technologies to minimize manned operations that could put sailors at risk.

L3Harris said the ability to recover AUVs into an underway submarine enables the host platform to remain covert in safe waters while the AUV is launched to perform surveys and missions in areas that the host platform can’t go. AUVs return with high-fidelity data to be used for tactical and navigational planning and decision-making, delivering manned-unmanned teaming to the fleet.

According to L3Harris, the new capability will increase operational effectiveness and allow every SSN-class submarine to serve as an AUV mothership.

“We were able to accomplish something the Navy has been trying to do for (many) years in response to an urgent operational need,” Slocum said.

Related: Teledyne Slocum Glider Deployed from US Navy Helicopter 

Related News

Credit: Aker Solutions

Aker Solutions Wins "Sizeable" Order from BP-Eni JV for Offshore Angola Project

Norway's Aker Solutions has won a "sizeable" contract from Azule Energy, a BP-Eni JV in Angola, to provide subsea umbilicals…

Credit; cineberg/AdobeStock

Wreck of Ancient Roman Cargo Ship Found off the Coast near Rome

The wreck of an ancient Roman cargo ship from more than 2,000 years ago has been found off the coast near Rome, the arts…

St. John's, Newfoundland, Canada- OceanGate-June 2023: Polar Prince towing OceanGate Expeditions submersible vessels on a barge as it leaves for the Titanic wreck site to tour below the ocean. Copyright Dolores Harvey/AdobeStock

Op/Ed: We Cannot Let the OceanGate Tragedy Put a Pause on Ocean Exploration

In the wake of the catastrophic implosion of OceanGate’s Titan submersible during a dive on the wreck of RMS Titanic, the…

Photo courtesy Jack Rowley

U.S. Navy: Unmanned Maritime Systems Development Accelerates

There is little question that world militaries see the value of unmanned systems to complement their manned counterparts.

(Photo: U.S. Navy)

Wave Glider Launched from a US Navy Fast Transport Ship

U.S. Navy Sailors partnered with Military Sealift Command civilian mariners and civilian contractors in a collaborative effort…

©The gas leak at Nord Stream 2 seen from the Danish F-16 interceptor on Bornholm in late September 2022. Photo: Danish Defence

Germany Tells UN: Nord Stream Inquiry Found Subsea Explosive Traces on Yacht

Germany found traces of subsea explosives in samples taken from a yacht that it suspects "may have been used to transport…

Featured Companies

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

SubCtech GmbH

SubCtech is a German manufacturer, maker of the OceanPack ship based measurement systems used for scientific research and industrial monitoring of water quality and oceanographic parameters. SubCtech also excels in ROV and subsea Li-Ion battery technology. The…

Digital Edge Subsea Ltd

A world leader in offshore digital video recording (DVR) + inspection systems. Digital Edge Subsea develops and manufactures DVR products for use throughout the offshore oil and gas industry including diving, remote operated vehicle (ROV) and topside operations.

Advanced Navigation

Advanced Navigation is a global company headquartered in Sydney, Australia. We are one of the most innovative providers of inertial navigation systems, acoustic navigation solutions, and robotics technology. Trusted by many of the world’s leading technology companies…

Massa Products Corporation

Massa Products Corporation designs, engineers, and manufactures sonar and ultrasonic products for use in ocean, air, and fluids. Founded by Frank Massa, the man who pioneered the field of electroacoustics over 75 years ago, Massa is the only company that remains…

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Teledyne Gavia Osprey Autonomous Underwater Vehicle
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Deck Engineer Machinist

● Military Sealift Command

Any Entry Level

● Military Sealift Command

Second Officer

● Military Sealift Command

Cook Baker

● Military Sealift Command

Chief Radio Electronics Technician

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Jul 2023 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news