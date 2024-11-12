Tuesday, November 12, 2024
 
TGS Nets First 3D Streamer Job for 2025 Summer Season

(Credit: TGS)

(Credit: TGS)

Norwegian seismic company TGS has secured its first 3D streamer contract for the 2025 Northwest Europe summer season.

Acquisition is scheduled to begin in May with a total duration of approximately 35 days, according to the company.

TGS said it plans to use its GeoStreamer technology and Ramform acquisition platform to complete the job.

"We are very pleased to secure our first streamer contract job for the 2025 summer season. Award of this program underscores our strong position in Northwest Europe. We are experiencing higher bidding activity for this region compared to recent years, and while most of our streamer acquisition programs in Northwest Europe were multi-client in 2024, this trend will likely be reversed in 2025 with an overweight of contract work.

“The planned activity increase in the Northwest Europe region mirrors the global demand increase we experience for our services scheduled for first half 2025,” said Kristian Johansen, CEO of TGS.

