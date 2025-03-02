 
March 2, 2025

FLANQ Enters Subsea Security Market

In response to Europe’s growing security challenges in the maritime domain, FLANQ has launched as a new provider of autonomous defense products.

The company offers a comprehensive suite of commercial-off-the-shelf (COTS) uncrewed surface vessels, underwater drones, and sensor payloads, powered by FLANQ’s proprietary artificial intelligence software and hardware stack.

Headquartered in northern Germany, FLANQ specializes in integrating AI capabilities with proven COTS maritime hardware. These ready-to-deploy, surface and underwater platforms provide naval forces with enhanced situational awareness and autonomous mission capabilities to counter evolving maritime threats.

Sören Themann, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of FLANQ, said: “National sovereignty across the region is being tested on an unprecedented level by shadow fleets conducting hybrid warfare. Our AI-powered uncrewed systems provide navies with the rapid response capabilities needed to safeguard critical marine infrastructure above and below the surface, expansive coastlines and essential trade routes. FLANQ’s solutions are more than drawing board concepts. They are commercially available and ready for immediate deployment.”

