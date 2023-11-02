Thursday, November 2, 2023
 
Floating LIDAR Facilitates KREDO Offshore Wind Farm

Image courtesy KREDO Offshore/DNV

Image courtesy KREDO Offshore/DNV

DNV Korea offices secured a wind measurement project which paves the way for the next step in planning the development of a portfolio of offshore wind farms in South Korea.

DNV is providing technical advisory and project management support for the deployment and monitoring of seven Floating Lidar System (FLS) devices for KREDO Offshore, a Korean renewable energy developer. The FLS takes wind measurements from a vertical light detection and ranging device and also collects a range of measurements including met ocean parameters. It has become one of the most common measurement technologies of choice for offshore wind projects due to its cost effective and time-saving benefits.

DNV’s work scope also includes reviewing the supplier track record and contracts, FLS design and analysing the data measured by the devices. DNV is carrying out regular data checks for the wind measurements, using these and technical data on the wind turbines to predict the wind farm’s net annual energy production. In addition, DNV is offering recommendations to minimize the operational risks for KREDO Offshore to ensure the highest possible quality of the measured dataset.

These measurements and the findings from the FLS will contribute to establishing KREDO Offshore’s business case for their multi-billion dollar wind project. Increasing renewable energy penetration in the energy mix will support the aims of the country’s Green New Deal.

South Korea has set a goal of deriving 20 percent of its power from renewable sources by 2030, and wind energy is a rapidly growing industry, supported by the policy ambition to grow the wind share of the country’s energy mix from 1% in
2015 to 6% by 2030 and various measures – including tax incentives.  
 
Image courtesy KREDO Offshore/DNV

