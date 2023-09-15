Friday, September 15, 2023
 
New Wave Media

September 15, 2023

Floating Platforms of the Future: WES Explores Shared Infrastructure for Wave Energy, Offshore Wind

WES - triangular platform in testing facility - Image credit: Wave Energy Scotland

WES - triangular platform in testing facility - Image credit: Wave Energy Scotland

Wave Energy Scotland (WES), a subsidiary of Highlands and Islands Enterprise (HIE), is running tests at the University of Edinburgh’s FloWave facility, to determine the potential for floating platforms that can be used by both offshore wind and wave energy devices.

The move has been prompted by a report by Offshore Wind Consultants (OWC) exploring the synergies between the two areas of renewable energy and the potential benefits of sharing infrastructure, services, and supply chains.

According to HIE, conditions in the testing facility have been created to match one of the west of Scotland offshore sites recently leased through the Scotwind program that also has wave energy potential.

The testing incorporates multiple identical wave energy absorbers mounted onto a semi-submerged, triangular floating platform.

The absorbers are based on AWS Ocean Energy’s Archimedes Waveswing; a submerged wave power buoy developed and funded through WES’s Novel Wave Energy Converter Programme. The platform is similar to many concepts under development within the floating wind sector, HIE said.

"The outcomes of the tests will improve the understanding of the performance and physical interaction between multiple wave absorbers on a floating platform," HIE said.

Results are expected to show whether it is feasible for offshore wind and wave energy projects to share infrastructure in the form of versatile wind and wave platforms, which could improve efficiency and reduce costs.

Dr Thomas Davey, principal experimental officer at the University of Edinburgh FloWave facility, said: "WES, through its technology development programme, has been working with FloWave and the University of Edinburgh since its inception to develop the requirements for robust testing campaigns. It’s great to see a focus now on an ambitious new approach as they complete their own tank testing to inform the future development path of versatile platform designs.”

Elva Bannon, research and engineering manager with WES, said: "Recent reports, and support from Scottish Government, show the vast opportunity for collaboration and cross-over between floating wind and wave energy. We are taking the initiative to carry out research in the area by completing a testing campaign to progress the sector’s understanding of how these versatile platforms may perform, which can help reinforce the economic analysis. We are excited to share further results of this project over the coming months.”

Related News

Images courtesy of Schmidt Ocean Institute

New Hydrothermal Vent Found Near Galápagos

Scientists on a Schmidt Ocean Institute expedition have discovered a new hydrothermal vent field larger than a professional soccer field.

Credit: KENC

KENC Building Flange Monopile Upending Tool for Van Oord

KENC has started the construction of a flange monopile upending tool [FMUT] for the Dutch offshore installation company Van…

Credit: CorPower Ocean

CorPower Ocean Installs First Commercial Wave Energy Converter Offshore Portugal

CorPower Ocean,a Sweden-based developer of wave energy converters (WEC), said Tuesday it had installed its first commercial…

Cellula's Solus-XR XLUUV undergoes its inaugural sea trials off the shores of West Vancouver, B.C. on August 29, 2023. (Photo: CNW Group/Cellula Robotics Ltd.)

Cellula Robotics Starts Trials for Its XLUUV

Canadian marine technology company Cellula Robotics announced it has commenced sea trials of its Solus-XR extra large unmanned…

(Image: Nauticus Robotics)

Equinor to Test Autonomous Robots for Subsea Leak Detection

Equinor is set to trial the use of autonomous robots for subsea leak detection services in the North Sea.The Norway-based…

The Autonomous Surveyor USV on its way to a survey mission (Photo: Subsea Europe Services)

Autonomous Vehicles Used for O&M at the Deutsche Bucht Offshore Wind Farm

A recent pilot project has verified the application of autonomous surface and subsea platforms for operations and maintenance…

Featured Companies

SubCtech GmbH

SubCtech is a German manufacturer, maker of the OceanPack ship based measurement systems used for scientific research and industrial monitoring of water quality and oceanographic parameters. SubCtech also excels in ROV and subsea Li-Ion battery technology. The…

Massa Products Corporation

Massa Products Corporation designs, engineers, and manufactures sonar and ultrasonic products for use in ocean, air, and fluids. Founded by Frank Massa, the man who pioneered the field of electroacoustics over 75 years ago, Massa is the only company that remains…

Advanced Navigation

Advanced Navigation is a global company headquartered in Sydney, Australia. We are one of the most innovative providers of inertial navigation systems, acoustic navigation solutions, and robotics technology. Trusted by many of the world’s leading technology companies…

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.
Efforts to map the world’s oceans are ramping up, with new and emerging technologies leading the way.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

How to Choose the Best Inertial Solution for your Application and Accuracy Needs
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Operations Chief

● Military Sealift Command

First Officer

● Military Sealift Command

Any Entry Level

● Military Sealift Command

Second Officer

● Military Sealift Command

First Assistant Engineer - Mixed Work Schedule

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Jul 2023 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news