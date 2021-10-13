Wednesday, October 13, 2021
 
Force Technology Debuts SimFlex Cloud Navigation Simulator Platform

SimFlex Cloud can also be used in Augmented and Virtual reality with headsets supplied by Force Technology. Photo courtesy Force Technology

Denmark's Force Technology launched SimFlex Cloud, a dedicated SaaS (Software as a Service) solution designed to offer realistic navigation training by providing global access to Force’s SimFlex simulator and the Den-Mark simulator engine and model library.

Developed in-house with 25 years of navigation simulator innovation and experience at its core, SimFlex Cloud builds on the teaching value of Force Technology’s high-fidelity navigation simulators. As a cloud-based training solution, SimFlex also offers easy access to next-generation mixed reality simulation, using both Virtual Reality (VR) and Augmented Reality (AR) headsets to maximize realism and immersion.

SimFlex Cloud is configurable to suit individual organization requirements, and the system optimizes maritime cloud simulator training with qualified instructors from Force Technology - or the customer’s own network - in control of all learning aspects, communication, exercise creation and delivery, debriefing and evaluation for live participants located anywhere in the world.

SimFlex Cloud can also be used as a self-study tool, giving all levels of officers the ability to practice their skills whenever and wherever they can, using a laptop or desktop PC and monitor set up, as well the optional VR or AR headsets for even greater realism.

