 
New Wave Media

November 4, 2020

Forum to Deliver Trenching ROV for Subsea Cable Project in Asia

Perry XT500

Perry XT500

Forum Energy Technologies has won an order to deliver specialist subsea equipment for what it said was a major cable maintenance project in South East Asia.

The contract won through Forum’s local representatives, will see the company deploy a Perry XT500 trenching system and Dynacon Launch and Recovery System as well as associated surface power and control installations. 

The XT500 trenching system is suited for cable maintenance projects with a 3,000m depth rating and has three meter ROV burial capability on the ocean floor.

The vehicle will be manufactured at Forum’s facility at Kirkbymoorside, Yorkshire, and installed onboard the client’s vessel in early 2021.

The equipment will be used to support telecommunication contracts in South East Asia and the Indian Ocean. Forum Energy Technologies did not say who the client was, not what the contract value was.

As part of the workscope, Forum will also deliver operational and maintenance training for the client’s personnel and provide support during the first mobilization onboard the vessel, including sea trials.

Kevin Taylor, Forum’s Vice President - Subsea Vehicles, said: "This is the fifth ROV we have delivered to this client and we are thrilled the organization continues to see the value our ROVs deliver. I am looking forward to seeing our system provide the required operational resilience, reliability and performance standards expected in such a safety-critical sector.”
 

Email

Related News

Credit: Rovco

Rovco, CWind Wrap First Phase of East Anglia ONE Subsea Inspection Works

Rovco, a UK-based provider of ROV and hydrographic services has completed the first stage of its long-term contract awarded…

Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ThC_ZnXMnBA

VIDEO: Dive Completes Sea Trials with Kraken’s Pressure Tolerant Batteries

Kraken Robotics reports that Quincy, Mass.-based Dive Technologies completed successful sea trials of a Large Displacement…

Broad mapping profile of new 500 m detached reef. Credit: Schmidt Ocean Institute

Ocean Discovery: 500m Tall Coral Reef Discovered in the Great Barrier Reef

Scientists have discovered a massive detached coral reef in the Great Barrier Reef, the first to be discovered in over 120 years…

JW Fishers SeaLion-2 Remote Operated Vehicle (ROV). Image: JW Fishers

Saginaw Bay’s Marine Ecosystem Revival

“We are tied to the ocean. And when we go back to the sea, whether it is to sail or to watch – we are going back from whence we came”  – John F.

Credit: Enpro Subsea

'Attic' Oil Removed from Shell Bravo Concrete Storage Cell

Deepocean, with Enpro Subsea as a subcontractor, has recently completed the removal of "attic" oil from concrete storage…

Emily Penn at the helm. © Eleanor Church Larkrise Pictures

A look inside Emily Penn’s eXXpedition

Emily Penn is an ocean advocate and co-founder of eXXpedition. As an artist, skipper and marine explorer, she is leading…

Featured Companies

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

Teledyne RD Instruments

With over 20,000 Doppler products delivered worldwide, Teledyne RD Instruments is the industry’s undisputed leading manufacturer of Acoustic Doppler Current Profilers (ADCPs) for current profiling and wave measurement applications and Doppler Velocity Logs (DVLs) for precision underwater navigation applications.

Hydrographic Edition July 2020
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Steward Cook

● Military Sealift Command

Chief Radio Electronics Technician

● Military Sealift Command

Refrigeration Engineer -

● Military Sealift Command

Medical Services Officer

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA

Third Officer

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Oct 2020 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news