Forum Energy Technologies Appoints UnderOcean as Subsea Operations Partner in Brazil

ROV supplier Forum Energy Technologies (FET) has appointed UnderOcean Servicos Maritimos (UnderOcean) to represent its Subsea operations in Brazil.

The partnership will see UnderOcean provide business development and engineering support on behalf of FET’s Subsea Technologies product line in Brazil.

Headquartered in Macaé, Rio de Janeiro, UnderOcean will deliver service, repair, calibration, upgrades, and modifications for FET’s remotely operated vehicles (ROVs), associated tooling, and Dynacon Launch & Recovery Systems.



