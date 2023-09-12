Tuesday, September 12, 2023
 
Forum Energy Technologies Launches Tooling Rental Service for ROVs

Credit: Forum Energy Technologies

ROV-specialist Forum Energy Technologies (FET) has launched a new tooling rental offering for remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) in response to the changing demands of the subsea sector.

"With increasing ROV asset investment across hydrocarbon and offshore renewable energy, as well as defense sectors, FET’s new rental offering is designed to address the need for readily available tooling equipment in the development, operation, and maintenance of upcoming offshore projects," Forum Energy Technologies said.

"Available immediately for rental are torque tools, linear actuator override tools (LAOTs), isolated hydraulic power units (IHPUs), and associated accessories," FET added.

The fleet of tooling will initially be manufactured and managed at FET’s UK facility in Kirkbymoorside, North Yorkshire. FET, which already has an existing rental fleet in Brazil, will also expand the availability of equipment to Europe, Asia, and elsewhere in the Americas.

FET said it would continue to design manufacture and sell its established line of standard tooling and reconfirmed its commitment to also developing new and customizable tooling products specific to client needs.

James Foster-Rain, Subsea Tooling Manager, at FET said: “With this latest business investment and development, we are excited to offer a comprehensive range of high-quality subsea tooling specifically to meet the demands and needs of subsea operations.

"Our robust experience in the market lends itself to understanding and devising industry advancements and, with our team of experts, we are well placed to introduce significant benefits and savings. At FET, we provide the latest technologies to aid clients in their projects, and play our part in creating a more sustainable and secure energy future.”

In April this year, FET supplied two light work-class ROVs to a major Asian Navy, while another four have been delivered to DOF Subsea this year.

FET’s KMS and Aberdeen offices will service the UK and European markets, its US offices for North American inquiries, and its Singapore office. For clients in Brazil, local partner UnderOcean will provide rental service and support. 

