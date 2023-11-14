Tuesday, November 14, 2023
 
New Wave Media

November 14, 2023

Framo to Supply Suction Bucket Pumping Systems for Taiwan Offshore Wind Project

Credit: Framo

Credit: Framo

Framo said Wednesday it would supply suction bucket pumping systems for the foundations of Ørsted's Greater Changhua Offshore Wind Project in Taiwan.

The Framo Suction Pump Spread Systems will be produced at the Framo factory at Flatøy outside Bergen, Norway. Framo, in collaboration with geotechnical expertise from the Norwegian Geotechnical Institute, will deploy its offshore personnel to oversee and manage the suction operation at sea. Ørsted´s 920 MW Greater Changhua 2b and 4 offshore wind projects are located 35 - 60 km from the Changhua coast in Taiwan.

The delivery is scheduled for early 2025.

The technology of suction bucket foundations has secured and safely anchored platforms and offshore installations around the world for many years, Framo said.

Larger wind farms are using this technology on jackets to overcome difficult and variable soil conditions while gaining faster installation speed and avoiding pile driving noise.

According to Framo, compared with installing monopiles, suction bucket technology has a more environmentally friendly footprint, and the concept also provides for easier decommissioning.
 

Related News

Floating Wind Faces Mooring System Supply Chain Bottlenecks

A combination of technical and market factors could drive supply chain bottlenecks for mooring system components in the emerging offshore wind sector…

Credit: Taiwan President Website

Fearing China, South Korea Targets Contractors on Taiwan Navy Submarines

South Korean authorities cited the risk of Chinese economic retaliation when they charged marine technology firm SI Innotec…

Credit: RWE

Can Floating Wind Farms Exist in Harmony with Marine Life, Other Industries? RWE Launches Competition to Find Out

German energy firm RWE has launched its first global “Floating Wind Co-use Competition”, as it is looking for solutions to…

© sdubrov / Adobe Stock

Turkey to Work with Romania, Bulgaria Against Black Sea Mines

Turkey, Romania, and Bulgaria will work together against the threat of floating mines in the Black Sea due to war between Russia and Ukraine…

Credit: Caio/AdobeStock

Oceaneering Wins Five-year Petrobras Contract

Oceaneering's Brazilian subsidiary, Marine Production Systems do Brasil, has secured a five-year contract from the Brazilian…

Credit: DeepOcean

Unmanned Surface Vessel Set to Transform Subsea IMR & Offshore Survey Work

Subsea services company DeepOcean and the Norwegian oil and gas company Aker BP have agreed to "pioneer" the use of an unmanned…

Featured Companies

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

Digital Edge Subsea Ltd

A world leader in offshore digital video recording (DVR) + inspection systems. Digital Edge Subsea develops and manufactures DVR products for use throughout the offshore oil and gas industry including diving, remote operated vehicle (ROV) and topside operations.

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

Harvest Technology Group

Harvest Technology Group Limited is a global leader in network-optimised remote operations that deliver real-time remote control, communication, automation, and monitoring capabilities. Headquartered in Perth, Australia, the group of companies is revolutionising remote operations with ultra-secure…

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.
Efforts to map the world’s oceans are ramping up, with new and emerging technologies leading the way.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Editorial
Search Marine Technology Jobs

First Officer

● Military Sealift Command

Deck Engineer Machinist

● Military Sealift Command

Cook Baker

● Military Sealift Command

Unlicensed Junior Engineer

● Military Sealift Command

Any Entry Level

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Sep 2023 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news