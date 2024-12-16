Monday, December 16, 2024
 
France’s Shom Selects Exail’s Drix USV Hydrographic Drone

Exail's Drix USV (Credit: Balao/Exail)

Exail's Drix USV (Credit: Balao/Exail)

The Shom (French Naval Hydrographic and Oceanographic Service) has confirmed the acquisition of the DriX H-8 surface hydrographic drone, developed by the French robotics and maritime technologies specialist Exail.

The acquisition marks a strategic milestone in the modernization of Shom’s capabilities, addressing the growing demand for reliable and certified marine data for both civilian and military purposes.

The DriX H-8 will be deployed for diverse hydrographic tasks, including seabed topography, wreck detection, and seabed composition analysis.

It will also play a key role in preliminary studies for offshore wind farm development.

The collected data will enhance understanding of the marine environment while expanding intervention capabilities over increasingly extensive areas, including deep-sea regions.

Designed to operate 24/7, the DriX H-8 delivers precise hydrographic surveys through innovative engineering that minimizes disturbances and optimizes data quality, even in challenging conditions.

"We are proud to see the first DriX H-8 sold in France playing a central role in Shom’s strategic missions. This order reflects confidence in French technological excellence and our ability to support Shom in modernizing its hydrographic resources to meet tomorrow’s challenges,” said Pierre-Louis Roudaut, Sales Manager for France at Exail.

