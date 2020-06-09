 
New Wave Media

June 9, 2020

Freight Planning… What About Offshore Wind…?

© 3plusx/AdobeStock

© 3plusx/AdobeStock

At the end of 2019 – December 27, to be exact – the US Department of Transportation, Office of the Secretary – filed a request for information regarding the development of a National Freight Strategic Plan (NFSP), required by the multi-year federal transportation bill, passed in 2015, called the FAST Act – “Fixing America’s Surface Transportation.”

By the close of the public comment period (Feb. 10) DOT had received 82 comments. Importantly, for the maritime industry, maritime businesses and trade groups, as well as many State DOTs, stepped up and emphasized how critical it is for a national freight plan to be multimodal, that such a plan needs to build on the strengths of each transport mode, so that, hopefully, a final plan is greater than the sum of its parts.

Interestingly, though, DOT didn’t receive any comments focused on the new and difficult freight issues presented by offshore wind (OSW).

Critically, OSW ports will require specific and deliberate attention across all modes – rail, truck, marine. This will be the big stuff, too, not just a designated turn lane. These investments will be expensive. It’s not too far-fetched to think that in some states transportation infrastructure for offshore wind might need its own dedicated funding. Timing is critical, too. New York’s OSW schedule, for example, is aggressive. Port projects need funding sooner, really, right now, not later.

New York has high-level estimates for some OSW port upgrades. A January 2019 study estimates it will take $314.4 million to upgrade the Port of Albany-Rensselaer. That excludes, however, some important work, from utilities (not defined) to “public access” (roads, highways…?), to environmental mitigation. The estimate for another port, the South Brooklyn Marine Terminal: $297 million, again excluding critical project line items.

NY’s state energy agency plans to make $200 million available for help with port requirements. That’s a lot of money but keep in mind New York officials want the social and economic benefits from OSW investments to impact large sections of the state, at least from Staten Island to Albany.  Demands from numerous ports could use up that $200 million pretty quickly.

In its comments to USDOT, New York State officials do not mention OSW development and ports. Likewise, there’s no reference to wind energy port requirements from the Capital District Transportation Committee (Albany), a region supposedly under consideration for wind-port development. 

Ditto for New Jersey officials, who are similarly planning imminent investments in OSW port facilities.

For a freight system and freight activities, OSW demands singular attention. OSW ports require large tracts of land. Manufacturing, assembly and storage logistics will require access, maybe new or upgraded access considering the size and weight of turbines and support structures. Road and highway projects are usually paid for via federal and state gas taxes. Additionally, local projects require local approvals and sometimes a local funding match. Some maritime projects are subsidized by MARAD and DOT grants, but most port upgrades are paid for either by a port’s private sector tenants or financed through the rent from those tenants. For an OSW port, all bills due may be paid largely by taxpayers and ratepayers; all costs and project financing need to be very clear, upfront. Rail, of course, largely depends on private railroads.

This is not easy work. And there are details that most American cities aren’t familiar with. Consider, for example, the extent of freight planning that occurs in some European cities.

“Even local governments have played a significant role. For example, in manufacturing and port areas, streets are designed to facilitate the passage of turbine blades and other large parts with street poles that fold flat and with traffic circles that have wide, straight shortcuts through the middle.”

That’s a description of wind-freight logistics and infrastructure in Denmark, captured in a report by Robert Collier for the University of California at Berkeley Labor Center. Is there a MARAD discretionary grant program to pay for folding utility poles at urban intersections?

These exact moves may not be required in towns in Staten Island or Humboldt Bay, Calif. or Cleveland, Ohio. But if people are thinking about a National Freight Strategic Plan, freight has to move – efficiently, safely, dependably. Otherwise, why plan? Again, the demands for offshore wind are new and they will present within America’s most populated and congested regions – from Virginia to Maine and along the Pacific coast.

It would seem, then, that in states where offshore wind is an urgent priority, there might be an effort to anticipate and coordinate the planning, financing and construction that new OSW ports will require. It would be unfortunate if a National Freight Strategic Plan were finalized without referencing the complex demands presented by building this new energy source.

AmericaCaliforniaDenmark
Email

Related News

Image Credit: Aker Solutions

Aker Solutions' Umbilicals for Murphy's King’s Quay FPS

Norwegian offshore engineering and construction company Aker Solutions will deliver umbilicals for Murphy's King's Quay offshore project in the U.S.

Mark Kenny, GM, Unmanned Maritime Systems, L3Harris

One-on-One with Mark Kenny, GM, Unmanned Maritime Systems, L3Harris

In the May 2020 edition Marine Technology Reporter explored business and tech trends in the defense sector in our “Defense…

Credit: Bourbon Subsea Services

Final Windfloat Atlantic Floating Wind Turbine Heads Offshore

The third - and final - floating wind turbine has been towed offshore as part of the Windfloat Atlantic project, located…

A new MIT-developed search-and-rescue algorithm identifies hidden “traps” in ocean waters. The method may help quickly identify regions where objects — and missing people — may have converged. Image courtesy of the researchers/http://news.mit.edu/

Tech Talk: Algorithm Aims to Assist Ocean Search and Rescue

Search & Rescue algorithm identify hidden “traps” in ocean waters, helping to more quickly identify regions where objects…

Cable Enterprise cable laying vessel. Image credit: Prysmian

Prysmian Targets Half of Sales from Low-Carbon Products by 2022

Prysmian, the world's largest cable maker, pledged on Friday to raise the share of revenues from low carbon products to 50% by 2022 as part of plans t

Deep will upgrade one of its survey vessels with a Sea Machines SM300 autonomous control system. This system enables remote command of the vessel, including navigation and positioning, the control of on-board auxiliaries and sensors, and ship-to-shore data flow. The vessel, operating in multiple areas of the Wadden Sea, will be commanded by personnel in the Amsterdam office. (Photo: © Deep BV)

Hydrographic Survey Vessel to be Converted for Unmanned Operations

A hydrographic survey vessel will operate in multiple areas of the Wadden Sea, commanded from shore by personnel in an office…

Featured Companies

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

FLIR Commercial Systems

FLIR Systems is the world leader in thermal imaging cameras. Our products play pivotal roles in a wide range of industrial, commercial and government activities in more than 60 countries for over 50 years. FLIR Systems markets a full range of thermal imaging cameras for the most demanding marine applications.
Sponsored

Explore the Latest Technology in Hull Inspection

Explore the Latest Technology in Hull Inspection

Unmanned Marine and Subsea Vehicles
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Assistant Storekeeper

● Military Sealift Command

Chief Radio Electronics Technician (IAT)

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA

Electronics Technician

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA

Chief Cook

● Military Sealift Command

Electronics Technician

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover May 2020 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news