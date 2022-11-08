Wednesday, November 9, 2022
 
New Wave Media

November 8, 2022

Freire Shipyard Floats MBARI's New Research Vessel

(Photo: Freire Shipyard)

(Photo: Freire Shipyard)

The hull of MBARI’s new flagship research vessel has been floated out at Freire Shipyard in Spain.

The new oceanographic vessel, David Packard, which entered the waters of the Vigo estuary for the first time last month, is scheduled for delivery in 2023 to the Monterey Bay Aquarium Research Institute (MBARI), a private, non-profit oceanographic research center in Moss Landing, Calif.

“The RV David Packard will be the first state-of-the-art research vessel built not only in Spain, but in the European Union, intended to operate in the waters of the United States of America and will comply with a number of requirements, both functional and operational, completely specific and unique,” said the general director of Freire Shipyard, Marcos Freire. This project, awarded at the end of 2020, “represents an unprecedented milestone for Freire Shipyard, whose launch will become part of the history of this family-owned company forever.”

“The RV David Packard will expand MBARI’s research capabilities as a multipurpose vessel that can support not only remotely operated vehicles to observe ocean life, but also various types of autonomous systems to assess ocean health,” said MBARI director of marine operations, Michael Kelly.

Designed by naval architecture and marine engineering firm Glosten, the new vessel has a total length of 49.9m, a beam of 12.8m, a design draft of 3.65m and it can reach a speed of 12 knots. The ship will have capacity for 30 people, including a crew of 12 and a science crew of 18. 

As the command center for the remotely operated vehicle (ROV) Doc Ricketts, the David Packard will allow researchers to continue exploring the deepest reaches of the Monterey Canyon and beyond. The new ship will also be capable of deploying a variety of autonomous underwater vehicles (AUVs), robots that can conduct visual and acoustic surveys, sample seawater, and map the seafloor.

Among the special characteristics of this ship, it features advanced integrated cybersecurity system in accordance with DNV requirements. It is equipped with retractable stabilizer system to reduce rolling motion both in navigation and during dynamic positioning operations, and the David Packard will also meet strict underwater radiated noise levels to operate in U.S. waters

Much work still remains for the ship following its launch into the water. Next, the Freire team will begin outfitting the ship’s interior, transitioning their focus to the vessel’s internal science and engineering systems.

Construction of the David Packard began in November 2021 with the ceremonial laying of the keel, essentially the backbone of the ship. Construction will be complete in summer 2023, then the vessel will sail from Freire’s shipyard in Spain to MBARI’s research facilities in Moss Landing, California. MBARI will begin science operations in late 2023.



Related News

Keel-Laying for NOAA's Discoverer at Thoma-Sea

NOAA, the U.S. Navy and Thoma-Sea Marine Constructors (TMC), LLC., recently held a keel-laying ceremony today in Houma, La.…

The R/V David Packard will usher in a new era for MBARI’s work. The new state-of-the-art research vessel is currently under construction in Vigo, Spain. MBARI will welcome the new vessel into its fleet in late 2023. Illustration: Glosten © 2021 MBARI

R/V David Packard to Sport Sonardyne’s Ranger 2 USBL

Monterey Bay Aquarium Research Institute (MBARI) selected Sonardyne's deepwater positioning tech for 50-m long R/V David Packard…

Patania II © Global Sea Mineral Resources

MTR100: Deep-sea Mining May Prove Pivotal in the Climate Change Discussion

During the past few years, much of the world has turned its eye towards adopting more sustainable practices and transitioning…

The Maxlimer hydrogen configuration. Image courtesy SEA-KIT International

MTR100: For USVs and AUVs, is it a Hydrogen Future?

Hydrogen has been making big headlines in the energy world. It’s one of the potential routes to deliver high density energy…

Credit: Remontowa Shipyard via Saltwater Stone

Kongsberg to Equip Three Polish Navy Warships with Hugin AUVs

Norway's Kongsberg Maritime has secured a contract award with Polish shipbuilder Remontowa Shipbuilding SA (RSB) to supply…

©guteksk7/AdobeStock

Nord Stream Probe Finds Evidence of Detonations, Swedish Police Say

A crime scene investigation of the Nord Stream 1 and 2 gas pipelines from Russia to Europe found evidence of detonations…

Featured Companies

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

Advanced Navigation

Advanced Navigation is a global company headquartered in Sydney, Australia. We are one of the most innovative providers of inertial navigation systems, acoustic navigation solutions, and robotics technology. Trusted by many of the world’s leading technology companies…
MTR’s Hydrographic annual explores the latest work from around the world to gather, retrieve and process subsea information more effectively and efficiently
Read the Magazine

Authors & Contributors

High Definition Hydrographic Survey in Extreme Tidal Sites

Hydrographic Edition July 2020
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Electrician

● Military Sealift Command

Third Officer

● Military Sealift Command

Yeoman Storekeeper

● Military Sealift Command

Damage Control Officer

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA

Chief Radio Electronics Technician - Mixed Work Schedule

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Sep 2022 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news