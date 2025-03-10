 
New Wave Media

March 10, 2025

Fugro Nets Another Offshore Wind Job in Australia

(Credit: Fugro)

(Credit: Fugro)

Dutch geological data specialist Fugro has secured the contract for offshore soil investigation services for the proposed Blue Mackerel offshore wind farm in Australia.

Fugro will execute offshore geotechnical investigations to support the Blue Mackerel project being developed by Parkwind, part of JERA Nex, which recently secured approval from the Offshore Infrastructure Regulator (OIR) for feasibility stage management plan.

The company plans to deploy its specialist geotechnical vessel, the Fugro Mariner, for the project to collect seabed soil samples, which will subsequently be analyzed at Fugro’s laboratory.

The survey results will assist Parkwind in optimizing its offshore wind farm project’s structural integrity and mitigating construction risks, while ensuring compliance with the latest sustainability standards.

With a projected capacity of 1 GW by 2032, and consisting of 60 offshore wind turbines, the wind farm aims to generate renewable energy sufficient to power over 500,000 Victorian homes, significantly contributing to Australia's target to achieve net zero emissions by 2050.

Located off the coast of Brataualung and Tatungalung country in Gippsland, Victoria, the project will play a critical role in Australia’s clean energy transition.

This award follows Fugro’s successful completion of the geotechnical site investigation of the Star of the South offshore wind project.

“We are excited to get to the next stage of site characterization on our Blue Mackerel flagship project in Australia, and are pleased that Fugro will be collaborating with us to undertake this important geotechnical survey. This is a strategic project for Parkwind in Australia and we would play a crucial role in helping Victoria achieve its legislated 9 GW of offshore wind capacity target in time,” said Anil Chanana, Country Head for Parkwind, Australia.

Related News

(Credit: Koil Energy)

US Subsea Equipment Firm Sets Up Shop in Brazil

Houston-based subsea equipment and services provider for oil and gas sector Koil Energy has established a new technology…

(Credit: Fugro)

Fugro Restarts US Hydrocarbon, LNG Projects After Trump Win

Dutch geological data specialist Fugro has restarted multiple projects in the U.S. hydrocarbon and LNG sectors since Donald…

(Credit: Navantia UK)

Navantia UK Secures Subsea Structures Manufacturing Order from McDermott

Navantia UK, a subsidiary of Spanish shipbuilder Navantia, has secured a contract from McDermott Trinidad for the manufacture…

Saipem's Castorone vessel (Credit: Saipem)

Italy’s Saipem and Norway’s Subsea7 Merger to Create Energy Services Giant

Energy services firms Saipem and Subsea7 have reached an agreement on the key terms for possible merger of the two companies…

(Credit: TGS)

TGS Gets 4D Streamer Acquisition Job at Vår Energi’s Goliat Field

Norwegian seismic firm TGS has secured a 4D streamer acquisition project in the Barents Sea covering the Vår Energi-operated…

By Rick Spinrad, Ph.D., NOAA Administrator from 2021-2025. Image courtesy Rick Spinrad

OPINION: Save a Nickel, Kill a Thousand - The Pennies-Wise, Lives-Foolish Effort to Eliminate NOAA

I know how to reduce the federal budget by $7B, if we are willing to kill a few thousand Americans every year, put our economy further into debt…

Featured Companies

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

Digital Edge Subsea Ltd

A world leader in offshore digital video recording (DVR) + inspection systems. Digital Edge Subsea develops and manufactures DVR products for use throughout the offshore oil and gas industry including diving, remote operated vehicle (ROV) and topside operations.

South Bay Wire and Cable Company, LLC

For more than 65 years, south Bay Cable has been a leader in the design and manufacture of custom cable for the toughest jobs. Our engineering staff can create cable designs for most applications. We specialize in underwater cable but are capable of producing a…

Kraken Robotics

Headquartered in St. John’s, Newfoundland, Kraken Sonar Systems Inc. is a marine technology company engaged in the design and development of high performance sonars and acoustic velocity sensors for military and commercial applications. The Kraken team includes…

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…
In this edition MTR explores the drivers for subsea exploration in 2025 and beyond
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Quantum Advantage
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Pumpman

● Military Sealift Command

Electrician

● Military Sealift Command

First Officer

● Military Sealift Command

Third Officer

● Military Sealift Command

Medical Services Officer

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Jan 2025 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news