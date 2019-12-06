Fugro Completes Deepwater AUV Survey for Shell

Fugro reports it has completed the first deepwater autonomous underwater vehicle (AUV) site survey for Brunei Shell Petroleum Company Sdn Bhd (BSP).

The survey was performed in August in water depths of 600 m using the Fugro Equator, a dedicated geophysical survey vessel, and the Fugro ES-V AUV. The survey results will be critical for planning a safe drilling program, and will provide key inputs for engineering and design studies for pipeline routing and subsea structures in future deepwater field developments.

Following the site survey, BSP subsequently awarded Fugro the associated geotechnical site investigation and geoconsultancy contract. The project included a review of the geophysical data and desktop study to assist BSP in defining their geotechnical scope of work. Fugro Voyager, a dedicated deepwater geotechnical drilling vessel, completed the fieldwork in October 2019.