Fugro Gets Dutch Offshore Wind Zone Survey Job

(Credit: Fugro)

Dutch company Fugro has secured the geophysical survey contract for the development of the Doordewind offshore wind farm zone in the Netherlands.

The Doordewind project, led by the Netherlands Enterprise Agency (RVO), is part of the Dutch Government’s Offshore Wind Energy Roadmap 2030, which aims to accelerate the development of offshore wind in the Netherlands.

The survey work is scheduled to start in April 2024 and will be conducted with Fugro’s geophysical vessel Fugro Pioneer.

Onboard are customized digital streamers and processing technology that enable 2D ultra-ultra-high resolution (UUHR) surveys.

Using proprietary software and decimeter accuracy positioning systems, this advanced data acquisition method enables detailed ground modelling and interpretation of near surface geology to inform future geotechnical investigations and the design of offshore wind farms.

The data will also be used for planning geotechnical investigations and design of the offshore wind farm and installations, according to Fugro.

“One of Fugro’s key aims is to help governments worldwide with the energy transition. So, we’re extremely proud to be part of this prestigious offshore wind project and supporting the Dutch government in realizing its ambitions,” said Sven Plasman, Fugro’s Project Director and Government Relationship Manager.

The Doordewind wind farm zone is located approximately 77 kilometers off the north coast of the Netherlands and will be the first wind farm to connect to the Eemshaven.

The total wind farm area is approximately 580 km2 and is planned to contain a total capacity of 4 GW divided over two sites of 2 GW each.

