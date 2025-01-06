Fugro Expands Seafloor Mapping Scope for Florida’s Coastal Resilience Project

Fugro has expanded its role in the Florida Seafloor Mapping Initiative (FSMI), a multiyear effort by the Florida Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) to map the state’s seafloor for improved coastal resilience, infrastructure planning and environmental protection.

Building on its previous award of 14,000 square kilometers of airborne lidar data for the FSMI, Fugro is now conducting vessel-based surveys across 42,000 square kilometers offshore Florida.

This new data acquisition campaign covers five of the six Florida DEP program regions, including the entire Atlantic Coast, the Florida Keys and portions of the Gulf Coast.

Initially launched in the fourth quarter of 2024 with a single survey vessel, the project has rapidly scaled to a multivessel operation.

Fugro is conducting 65% of the FSMI’s vessel-based program. Data collection is expected to be completed in late 2025, with final deliverables in 2026.

Field activities are being managed using Fugro’s innovative VirGeo platform, which provides real-time project tracking and quality control information to both Fugro and Florida DEP.

The devastating impacts of the 2024 hurricane season highlight the critical need for proactive coastal planning in the state. Therefore, the FSMI aims to deliver essential data to adapt to Florida’s evolving coastline and safeguard its communities and economy.

“We’re proud to contribute to the FSMI, an investment in Florida’s future and a program that sets an example for other coastal regions.

“The program’s fit-for-purpose data collection, deployed at scale, directly supports more effective coastal adaptation and mitigation strategies, maximizing benefits to the state,” said Mark MacDonald, Director of Hydrography for Fugro in the Americas.