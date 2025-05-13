 
New Wave Media

May 13, 2025

Fugro’s Group Director for Europe and Africa Resigns

Erik-Jan Bijvank (Credit: Fugro)

Erik-Jan Bijvank (Credit: Fugro)

Fugro’s Group Director for Europe and Africa Erik-Jan Bijvank has announced his decision to step down form the position to pursue opportunities outside the company.

Effective immediately, the recruitment process for Erik-Jan’s replacement has already been initiated, with a successor expected to be announced soon.

In the meantime, Fugro’s CEO Mark Heine will take responsibility for the region, supported by the regional leadership team.

“Erik-Jan joined Fugro in 2020 and has been a great contributor to transforming the company into the resilient business it is today. His hard work and dedication over the past five years have been greatly appreciated, and he has been a valued member of the Executive Leadership Team. We wish him all the best in his future endeavors,” said Heine.

Related News

(Credit: TGS)

TGS Kicks Off Geophysical Survey for Dogger Bank South Offshore Wind Project

Norwegian seismic firm TGS has started detailed seabed geophysical surveys for the eastern array of the proposed Dogger Bank…

Challenger USV (Credit: DeepOcean)

Newbuild USV Challenger Getting Ready for Remote-Controlled Subsea Work

Ocean services provider DeepOcean, with its joint venture partners Solstad Offshore and Østensjø Rederi, has taken delivery…

© Matvejs / Adobe Stock

DOF Develops Cable Repair Spread for Offshore Wind Services

Offshore services provider DOF has announced an investment in a modular cable repair spread designed to expedite offshore…

(Credit: Elia)

Belgian Energy Island in North Sea Starts Taking Shape (Video)

TM Edison, a consortium of Belgian marine construction companies DEME and Jan De Nul, has installed the first two of a total…

(Credit: Nexans)

Nexans to Deliver Subsea Cables for Second Malta-Sicily Interconnector

Nexans has secured a contract by Interconnect Malta (ICM) to deliver high-voltage subsea cable for Malta’s second interconnector.The…

(Credit: Fugro)

Fugro Cuts More Jobs, Shifts Focus to Different Business Segments

Dutch geological data specialist Fugro it would cut more jobs and shift focus to different business segments after confirming…

Featured Companies

Yacht Signs

At Yacht Signs, we excel in creating stunning illuminated yacht names and logos, durable stainless steel yacht lettering, and cutting-edge LED and fiber optic solutions. Our comprehensive services also include in-house design and manufacturing of exquisite backlit…

Kraken Robotics

Headquartered in St. John’s, Newfoundland, Kraken Sonar Systems Inc. is a marine technology company engaged in the design and development of high performance sonars and acoustic velocity sensors for military and commercial applications. The Kraken team includes…

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

R.M. Young Company

Founded in 1964, R.M. Young Company specializes in the development and manufacture of professional meteorological instruments renowned for their cost-effectiveness and reliability. Their precision weather instruments have earned global acclaim, underpinned by exceptional…

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.
In this edition MTR explores the drivers for subsea exploration in 2025 and beyond
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Fascinated by Shipwrecks: The Science and Discovery of Lost Vessels
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Electronics Technician

● Military Sealift Command

Steward Cook

● Military Sealift Command

Operations Chief

● Military Sealift Command

Medical Services Officer

● Military Sealift Command

Third Assistant Engineer

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Mar 2025 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news