Tuesday, April 18, 2023
 
New Wave Media

April 17, 2023

Fugro Bags Offshore Survey Work in UAE

©Fugro

©Fugro

Dutch offshore survey services firm Fugro has won a site characterization services contract in support of what it said was one of the largest long-term field development programs in the United Arab Emirates.

Starting in April 2023, Fugro will conduct multiple offshore surveys, including geophysical, geotechnical, and remotely operated vehicle (ROV) inspections supported by advanced engineering and geoconsulting studies to help inform the Front End Engineering Design (FEED). 

The project comprises a 600 km pipeline route assessment with 800 crossings, 49 jacket surveys, and island offshore surveys.

"Near real-time insights into the ground conditions will be available using Fugro’s remote data management solutions. Delivered via Fugro’s digital platform, these insights will allow the client to reduce uncertainties related to ground conditions, make timely and well-informed design decisions and realize significant capital expenditure savings across the field development program," Fugro said, without saying who the client was.

Related News

©SSE Renewables

World's Deepest Offshore Wind Foundation Installed in Scotland

Italian energy services firm Saipem has installed what has been described as the world’s deepest offshore wind turbine foundation…

©Asso.subsea (cropped)

AssoJet III Mk2: Asso.subsea Unveils its Most Advanced Jetting ROV

Offshore installation services firm Asso.subsea on Thursday announced the development of a newly built jetting vehicle for…

Images of the snailfish alive from 7500-8200m in the Izu-Ogasawara Trench. (Photo: University of Western Australia)

Scientists Find World's Deepest Fish

Fish have been caught more than 5 miles (8 kilometres) under the surface of the ocean for the first time ever - and filmed…

©Utility ROV Services

UTROV System Chosen Boulder & Debris Clearance at Moray West Offshore Wind Farm

Scotland-based Utility ROV Services has won a contract for boulder and debris clearance services on the Moray West offshore…

Credit: The Philippines Coast Guard

Philippines Finds Sunken Fuel Tanker 3 Weeks after Spill

A leaking fuel tanker that sank off the central Philippines three weeks ago has been found using an underwater robot from Japan…

©Argeo

Argeo to Use Uncrewed Vessel for Stromar Offshore Wind Farm Survey

Norwegian offshore survey company Argeo has signed a survey contract with Stromar, a consortium of Ørsted, Renantis, and…

Featured Companies

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

Advanced Navigation

Advanced Navigation is a global company headquartered in Sydney, Australia. We are one of the most innovative providers of inertial navigation systems, acoustic navigation solutions, and robotics technology. Trusted by many of the world’s leading technology companies…

SubCtech GmbH

SubCtech is a German manufacturer, maker of the OceanPack ship based measurement systems used for scientific research and industrial monitoring of water quality and oceanographic parameters. SubCtech also excels in ROV and subsea Li-Ion battery technology. The…

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…
In this Oceanographic edition, MTR dives into the Seabed 2030 project with updates on the technology, technique and pace of the collaborative project to map the world’s oceans by 2030.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

EvoLogics news at Ocean Business 2023
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Mate of Towing

● Grand River Navigation Company ● Traverse City, MI, United States

Third Assistant Engineer

● Military Sealift Command

Damage Control Leader

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA

3rd Assistant Engineer

● Grand River Navigation Company ● Traverse City, MI, United States

1st Assistant Engineer

● Grand River Navigation Company ● Traverse City, MI, United States
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Mar 2023 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news