Fugro Bags Offshore Survey Work in UAE

Dutch offshore survey services firm Fugro has won a site characterization services contract in support of what it said was one of the largest long-term field development programs in the United Arab Emirates.

Starting in April 2023, Fugro will conduct multiple offshore surveys, including geophysical, geotechnical, and remotely operated vehicle (ROV) inspections supported by advanced engineering and geoconsulting studies to help inform the Front End Engineering Design (FEED).

The project comprises a 600 km pipeline route assessment with 800 crossings, 49 jacket surveys, and island offshore surveys.

"Near real-time insights into the ground conditions will be available using Fugro’s remote data management solutions. Delivered via Fugro’s digital platform, these insights will allow the client to reduce uncertainties related to ground conditions, make timely and well-informed design decisions and realize significant capital expenditure savings across the field development program," Fugro said, without saying who the client was.