 
New Wave Media

August 16, 2021

Fugro Nets 3-year IRM Deal with Petrobras

Credit: Fugro

Credit: Fugro

Brazilian oil company Petrobras has awarded Fugro a three-year contract for subsea inspection, repair, and maintenance (IRM) services in Brazil.

The contract is set to start in the fourth quarter of Q4 2021.

Fugro will deploy the Fugro Aquarius vessel using two Fugro-built 3000 m work-class remotely operated vehicles (ROVs). The award follows the successful completion of a previous 4-year contract for similar services aboard the same vessel, Fugro said.

"During the previous contract, Fugro accomplished more than 20,000 hours of successful ROV operations for Petrobras, helping to unlock insights from Geo-data about the condition of existing assets and the surrounding environment for safe and efficient oil and gas operations," Fugro said.

 

Related News

Illustration only - damedias/AdobeStock

TechnipFMC Joins Seabed Mineral Extraction Arena

TechnipFMC, a company best known for its offshore oilfield services and equipment, is looking to diversify its offering and…

For Illustration only - pixone3d/AdobeStock

ROV Services Market Update

Chart courtesy Kimberlite International Oilfield Research The ROV Services market continues to be a key component for helping…

CorPower WEC - Credit: CorePower (file photo)

VIDEO: CorPower Builds 'World's largest' Wave Energy Test-rig

Wave energy technology developer CorPower has said it has completed construction of the world’s largest wave energy test-rig…

(Photo: Prysmian Group)

Prysmian Takes Delivery of High-tech Cable Layer Leonardo da Vinci

Energy and telecom cable systems company Prysmian Group announced it has taken delivery of the "unique" and "record-breaking"…

Jeremy Hoffman, scientist with the Science Museum of Virginia, (standing) and Vivek Shandas, professor at Portland State University, pore over a map of Richmond, Virginia, as they plan the routes for citizen scientists to collect heat data with a special sensor tool attached to their cars. The data will then be used to create a high-resolution map of the city’s hottest neighborhoods, which will provide information for cooling projects, tree planting and other climate action strategies. Photo cou

NOAA, Census team to Inspire Development of Next-Gen Date Tools

NOAA, in partnership with the U.S. Census Bureau, is bringing together innovators to participate in a product development…

Image courtesy Archer Knight

An Overview of the Work Class ROV Market

Demand for work-class ROVs (WROV) has traditionally been determined by the state of the global offshore oil & gas industry.

Featured Companies

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

Khurram Engineering Co.

Khurram Engineering Co. was established in year 2002 and today we are an established organization engaged in research and development work. We can offer complete ICCP Systems for Commercial and Naval vessels and marine structures like berths and piers. We can also…
Marine Technology Reporter takes a deep dive into Oceanography in its February 2021 eMagazine edition, including insights on the GO-BGC Array Project to Monitor Ocean Health.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Motion Compensation and Position: Role and Important Features to Check when Selecting an Inertial Sensor

Hydrographic Edition July 2020
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Pumpman

● Military Sealift Command

Chief Engineer (Volunteer)

● Mercy Ships

Refrigeration Engineer -

● Military Sealift Command

Engine Rating/OS/QMED (Volunteer)

● Mercy Ships

Maritime Engineer

● Hollywood, FL, United States
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Jul 2021 - Autonomous Vehicle Operations

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news