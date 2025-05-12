 
May 12, 2025

Fugro to Support Norway’s USV Seabed Mapping Program

(Credit: Fugro)

Fugro has been awarded a contract by the Norwegian Hydrographic Service (NHS) to support the 2025 MAREANO seabed mapping program.

For the first time in its history, MAREANO will use uncrewed surface vessel (USV) technology to acquire the data, with Fugro deploying its new 18-meter Blue Eclipse USV for the initiative.

The approach aims to advance the move towards lower carbon emissions in seabed mapping while ensuring high-quality data acquisition for the responsible management and preservation of Norway’s marine resources.

The Blue Eclipse, the largest USV in Fugro’s fleet, will survey over 675 km2 region in the North Sea, with water depths ranging from 90 to 250 meters.

Equipped with advanced high-resolution, high-density multibeam echo sounders and sub-bottom data acquisition systems, the USV will gather comprehensive datasets, including bathymetry, water column data, acoustic backscatter data, and sub-bottom profiler data to understand the seabed’s topography and geology.

Controlled remotely from Fugro’s remote operations center in Aberdeen, the USV’s long endurance and real-time data transfer capabilities will ensure efficient operations and reduce potential delays in the challenging North Sea environment, factors crucial for the success of the MAREANO program.

Fugro has a well-established history of supporting the MAREANO program since 2006, having acquired over 147,000 km2 of data to date.

“The MAREANO program wants to accelerate the shift towards lower carbon emissions in seabed mapping. Use of USVs is one way to achieve this goal. Experiences from this year's seabed mapping with USV technology will give us direction for opportunities in future surveys,” said Helge Welde, Chief Engineer at the Norwegian Mapping Authority, Hydrographic Service.

“This award marks a significant milestone for Fugro and the commercial debut of our advanced Blue Eclipse USV. The NHS’s decision, following a thorough evaluation process, highlights our technical capabilities, operational strategy, and commitment to knowledge sharing. We are confident that the Blue Eclipse and our expert team will deliver high-quality results for this important environmental mapping program,” added Nick Simmons, Fugro’s USV Services Director.

