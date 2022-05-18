 
New Wave Media

May 18, 2022

Fukushima Water Release Plan Gets Initial OK from Japan Regulator

© Santi / Adobe Stock

© Santi / Adobe Stock

Japan's Nuclear Regulation Authority (NRA) granted an initial approval on Wednesday for a Tokyo Electric Power's (Tepco) plan for releasing water from the destroyed Fukushima nuclear power plant into sea, citing there are no safety issues.

The NRA plans to make a decision on final approval after a one-month public comment period, an official at NRA said, who deals with the issue.

In 2021, the Japanese government approved the release of over 1 million tonnes of irradiated water from the site after treatment into the ocean, starting around spring 2023.

The announcement provoked concerns from local fishermen and objections from neighboring China and South Korea.

The U.N. watchdog, the International Atomic Energy Agency, is tasked with conducting safety reviews of the planned release, and the NRA's initial approval came when IAEA chief Rafael Grossi was visiting Japan.

Grossi told Japanese industry minister Koichi Hagiuda that the IAEA's reviews would give the world confidence that the water in question will have no negative impact on the public's health, the industry ministry said in a written statement.

Tepco plans to filter the contaminated water to remove isotopes, leaving only tritium, a radioactive isotope of hydrogen hard to separate from water. Tepco will then dilute the water until tritium levels fall less than 1/40th of regulatory limits, before pumping it into the ocean.

Tepco plans to build a tunnel reaching into the sea for the operation.

Even after the NRA's approval, Tepco still requires the consent of local communities, including the governor and mayors as well as fishermen, before starting construction work, a Tepco spokesperson said.

The Japanese government and Tepco have indicated that the new facilities will be completed by mid-April next year, with the aim of starting discharge in around the spring of 2023.

Before granting the initial approval, NRA has looked into various factors such as the performance of equipment for diluting water with seawater, how to stop the release of water in the event of an abnormality and counter-measures against earthquakes and tsunami, the official said.


(Reuters - Reporting by Yuka Obayashi, Kiyoshi Takenaka; editing by Rashmi Aich and Jason Neely)

Related News

© hdesert / Adobe Stock

Oceans are Hotter, Higher and More Acidic, Climate Report Warns

The world's oceans grew to their warmest and most acidic levels on record last year, the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) said on Wednesday…

Credit: Armach

Armach Robotics Launches Its First Hull Service Robot

Armach Robotics, the robotic hull-cleaning subscription service company launched last year as a Greensea spin-off, has launched…

Duane Fotheringham, president of the Unmanned Systems business group in HII’s Mission Technologies division with Remus 300. Photo Elaine Maslin

AUV Extravaganza: Tech Advances in Autonomous Underwater Vehicles

Modularity, flexibility and intelligence are the bywords of some of the latest generations of autonomous underwater vehicles…

Dawn Massa Stancavish standing in front of a display at the Reagan National Library’s “Secrets of WWII” exhibit honoring her grandfather, Frank Massa. Photo courtesy Massa

MASSA: Innovation Inside its DNA

From designing the world’s largest transducer; to lobster-like surf crawling robots to detect and destroy mines; to creating…

Meet the MOWU: Mobile Offshore Wind Units that are aiming to help the offshore drilling business decarbonize. Source: Odfjell Oceanwind

Odfjell Oceanwind aims to Help Decarbonize Offshore Drilling with Floating Wind

A look inside Odfjell Oceanwind, a Norwegian start-up that plans to decarbonize the offshore drilling industry by using giant floating wind turbines…

Credit: TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC Secures 'Significant' iEPCI Deal with Wintershall in Norway

Oilfield services firm TechnipFMC has said it has won a significant integrated Engineering, Procurement, Construction, and…

Featured Companies

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

Okeanus Science & Technology, LLC

Okeanus Science & Technology, LLC was founded in 2013 as a Houma, Louisiana based rental company offering a complete catalog of oceanographic, scientific research, and survey equipment. In September 2016 and July 2017, Okeanus acquired the business assets of Sound Ocean Systems, Inc. and DT Marine Products, Inc.
The February 2022 eMag edition of Marine Technology Reporter looks inside the world of oceanography.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Editorial

Hydrographic Edition July 2020
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Damage Control Officer

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA

Assistant Cook

● Military Sealift Command

Operations Chief

● Military Sealift Command

Chief Officer

● ASM Maritime ● Mumbai, Maharashtra, India

Boat Captain for SEAL Tour

● San Diego, California, United States
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover May 2022 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news