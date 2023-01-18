Wednesday, January 18, 2023
 
New Wave Media

January 18, 2023

New Funding for Robot Fleet to Study Ocean Carbon Cycle

Image courtesy NOC

Image courtesy NOC

The UK's Natural Environment Research Council (NERC) BIO-Carbon program is investigating how marine life stores carbon dioxide (CO2). 

Alongside the ship-based research in 2024 a fleet of autonomous robots, funded via NERC’s Net Zero Oceanographic Capability (NZOC) program, will collect data in a different way that is both low-carbon and novel in its approach to marine science.

NZOC has been established to reduce the carbon dioxide emissions associated with ocean research which often takes place in remote and challenging environments. BIO-Carbon is an exciting and ambitious research programme that seeks to understand how marine life allows the ocean to store CO2 that may otherwise be in the atmosphere.

Leigh Storey, NZOC lead, commented; “NERC’s marine research fleet has a target to be net zero in carbon by 2040.  To achieve that, new technology must be adopted, alongside scientists developing new techniques that can fully exploit all that robots can provide.  The BIO-Carbon programme presents an opportunity to show how autonomous platforms might reduce the need for ship-based experiments in the future.”

The BIO-Carbon program seeks to confront three challenges.

  • How does marine life affect the potential for seawater to absorb CO2? The ability of oceans to absorb carbon dioxide is determined by the alkalinity of the water. Calcium carbonate is the main influence on alkalinity, but we are unsure which organisms are producing carbonates and where.
  • At what rate does marine life convert CO2 into organic carbon? Carbon dioxide is removed from the ocean by being converted to organic matter by phytoplankton – microscopic single-cell plants which form the basis of the food chain. Whether global phytoplankton growth will increase or decrease under climate change is unknown.  
  • How does climate change affect the future storage of carbon in the ocean? The creatures forming the marine ecosystem eventually respire the organic carbon as CO2. To determine the speed at which this CO2 is returned to the atmosphere, we need to understand where and when this respiration process in the ocean.

Related News

© TravisPhotoWorks / Adobe Stock

What Does Climate Change Mean for Extreme Waves?

In 80% of the world, we don’t really know.Across much of the world’s oceans, waves are getting bigger. In the Southern Ocean…

Ben Simpson, SEA-KIT CEO, alongside the 18m XL-class USV hull at the company's production facility in Tollesbury, Essex, UK (Photo credit SEA-KIT International)

Sea-Kit Ramps Up, Triples USV Production Capacity

Sea-Kit International’s new production facility for its larger XL-Class Uncrewed Surface Vessel (USV) is now operational…

Illustration Polar POD © N. Gagnon

Polar POD Project Enters Shipyard Construction Phase in France

Ifremer, Jean-Louis Etienne and the entire Polar POD team announced its construction by the Piriou shipyards in association with 3C Metal…

Armach Robotics Hull Service Robot on ship - ©Armach Robotics

Armach's Hull Service Robot Excels in Over-the-horizon Operation Trials

Armach Robotics said on Tuesday that it had reached a major milestone by operating its hull cleaning robot successfully in…

© BlueOrange Studio / Adobe Stock

How AI Can Help Protect the Oceans

You’ve seen the art AI image generators can create, and you may have played with natural language AI chatbots. You’ve benefited…

Figure 3: Image of 7-meter Dory and Anchor Scar taken from HII REMUS with MINSAS 60. Image courtesy Kraken Robotics

HII’s New Medium Class UUV sports Kraken SAS

Kraken Robotics said its AquaPix Miniature Synthetic Aperture Sonar (MINSAS) System has been selected as the standard payload…

Featured Companies

SubCtech GmbH

SubCtech is a German manufacturer, maker of the OceanPack ship based measurement systems used for scientific research and industrial monitoring of water quality and oceanographic parameters. SubCtech also excels in ROV and subsea Li-Ion battery technology. The…

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

Advanced Navigation

Advanced Navigation is a global company headquartered in Sydney, Australia. We are one of the most innovative providers of inertial navigation systems, acoustic navigation solutions, and robotics technology. Trusted by many of the world’s leading technology companies…
Subsea vehicles are the workhorses of subsea exploration, and in this edition MTR explores the technologies and technique that are helping to deliver increased presence and improved quality and speed of data delivery from the world’s waterways.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

A new generation in motion sensing for autonomous subsea vehicles

Hydrographic Edition July 2020
Search Marine Technology Jobs

100T Boat Captain - Crater Lake Tours

● CRATER LAKE, Oregon, United States
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Nov 2022 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news