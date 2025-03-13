 
New Wave Media

March 13, 2025

The Future of Coral Reef Protection

© aquapix / Adobe Stock

© aquapix / Adobe Stock

The future of coral reef protection lies at the intersection of technology and collaboration, say Australian researchers who are designing a global real-time monitoring system.

They hope to help save the world’s coral reefs from further decline, primarily caused by bleaching as a result of global warming. In the past two years, 75% of coral reefs worldwide have experienced bleaching-level heat stress.

A collaborative project led by the University of South Australia is integrating remote sensing technologies with machine learning, AI and Geographic Information Systems (GIS) to monitor the damage.

A multimodal platform will distil all research data relating to coral reefs, including underwater videos and photographs, satellite images, text files and time-sensor readings, onto a central dashboard for real-time global monitoring.

The researchers say an integrated system will track bleaching severity and trends over time; monitor crown-of-thorns starfish populations and predation risks; detect disease outbreaks and juvenile coral levels; and assess reef fish abundance, diversity, length and biomass.

By centralizing all this data in real time, they hope to generate predictive models that will help conservation efforts, enabling early intervention.

Citizen scientists are also helping with reef conservation. Volunteers are helping with surveys of the Great Barrier Reef led by Citizens of the Reef. A census conducted late last year generated over 43,000 images. Using citizen observers and AI to review the images can achieve nearly the same level of accuracy as expert analysis.

“Anyone with a few minutes to spare can help,” said Nicole Senn, head of engagement at Citizens of the Reef.

Last month, observations from scientists and citizens in the Pilbara and Kimberley regions confirmed major coral bleaching is affecting Western Australian reefs. While there are not as many individual reefs off Australia’s west coast as the east coast, the coral reefs there are as extensive geographically and as diverse as those found in the Great Barrier Reef.

And this week, scientists from the Australian Institute of Marine Science (AIMS) reported a new machine learning method, RapidBenthos, that has the capability to extract an unprecedented level of data from photomosaics of coral reefs. It automates analysis of mosaics stitched together from thousands of seafloor images, saving scientists about 60 hours of manual analysis per mosaic.

Researchers from AIMS and La Trobe University are currently testing the capabilities of AI developed at La Trobe called Reef-NeRF (Neural Radiance Field) and Reef-3DGS (Gaussian Splatting). The AI enables real-time rendering of photo-realistic scenes to produce 3D digital twins of sections of the reef. The 3D images help scientists study nooks and crannies across unprecedented spatial scales.

The researchers believe that the recent mass coral bleaching event on the Great Barrier Reef, the fifth since 2016, makes it more important than ever to explore technical innovations like Reef-NeRF and Reef-3DGS.

The project also aims to enhance public awareness and engagement in marine science so they can better understand the importance of coral reefs and the urgent need for their protection.

Related News

© Old Man Stocker / Adobe Stock

Petrogas, Gasunie to Explore Reusing North Sea Pipelines for Green Hydrogen

Dutch natural gas infrastructure and transportation company Gasunie and Petrogas Transportation plan to jointly investigate…

Image courtesy of GEOMAR – Jens Greinert

The Prolonged Impact of UXO

In 1946, the Polish cargo ship SS Kielce, loaded with munitions, sank about four miles off the coast of England. Its attempted…

Copyright PostModern Studio/AdobeStock

NOAA Scientist Dismissals Spark Protests

More than 1,000 demonstrators gathered outside the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) building in Boulder…

GEOHIDRA Image: TDI-Brooks

TDI-Brooks Completes Trinidad Geotechnical Project

TDI-Brooks reportst that it "effectively and safely" carried out a third-party geotechnical coring project for Geohidra.

Image Courtesy Tunley Environmental

New Book on Climate Change Published

Tunley Environmental, a leading sustainability consultancy, announces the release of 99 Facts of Climate, Science and Society…

Copyright Kevin/AdobeStock

Chinese Rover said to Find Evidence of Martian Ocean, Beaches

China’s Zhurong rover reportedly uncovered evidence beneath Mars’ surface that appears to be ancient sandy beaches, hinting…

Featured Companies

Digital Edge Subsea Ltd

A world leader in offshore digital video recording (DVR) + inspection systems. Digital Edge Subsea develops and manufactures DVR products for use throughout the offshore oil and gas industry including diving, remote operated vehicle (ROV) and topside operations.

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

Massa Products Corporation

Massa Products Corporation designs, engineers, and manufactures sonar and ultrasonic products for use in ocean, air, and fluids. Founded by Frank Massa, the man who pioneered the field of electroacoustics over 75 years ago, Massa is the only company that remains…

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

Kraken Robotics

Headquartered in St. John’s, Newfoundland, Kraken Sonar Systems Inc. is a marine technology company engaged in the design and development of high performance sonars and acoustic velocity sensors for military and commercial applications. The Kraken team includes…
In this edition MTR explores the drivers for subsea exploration in 2025 and beyond
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Quantum Advantage
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Deck Engineer Machinist

● Military Sealift Command

Third Officer - Mixed Work Schedule

● Military Sealift Command

Medical Services Officer

● Military Sealift Command

Electrician

● Military Sealift Command

Damage Control Officer- Mixed Work Schedule

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Jan 2025 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news