February 20, 2024

All in the [Gallaudet] Family

In this inaugural episode of View from the Helm, Rear Admiral (ret) Tim Gallaudet is interviewed by his daughter Laurel Gallaudet, currently a Masters student and an aspiring ocean communicator, as well as a contributing writer to Marine Technology Reporter. RAdm Gallaudet has a long and distinguished career, including 32 years in the Navy, serving of the Oceanographer of the Navy, and a stint as Acting and Deputy Administrator of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. Laurel has clearly inherited her father’s love of the oceans, and in this first episode she discusses with her father and life-long mentor the ins and outs of his maritime career.

