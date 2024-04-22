 
Maritime Robotics to Use Climate-Neutral Hull Materials

Maritime Robotics is furthering its collaboration with AKVA group Helgeland Plast by manufacturing the hulls of the Maritime Robotics’ Mariner USV using climate-neutral materials.

AKVA group has obtained ISSC PLUS certification for the use of bio-based and recycled raw materials in the production of their plastic products and has decided that all boat hulls will be produced using these new materials.

The transition from fossil to plant-based materials makes the boat hulls climate-neutral without compromising quality and safety. The companies say that this maintains the trademarks of both Maritime Robotics’ Mariner USV and AKVA group’s Polarcirkle boats as reliable and robust workboats, while also offering a greener alternative for those operating in rough sea conditions.

“As a rapidly growing company, we rely on strong partnership to scale in an efficient and sustainable manner. Together with AKVA group Helgeland Plast, we can ensure that we deliver our products, which contribute to increased safety and reduced CO2 emissions for our customers, in a more climate-neutral way,” says Børge Sørlie from Maritime Robotics.

