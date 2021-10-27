Wednesday, October 27, 2021
 
New Wave Media

October 27, 2021

Gazelle Wind Power Opens US Office

(Image: Gazelle Wind Power)

(Image: Gazelle Wind Power)

Dublin, Ireland based floating wind platform company Gazelle Wind Power announced its entry into the U.S. offshore wind energy marketplace with the opening of its first U.S. office in Austin, Texas.

“The addition of this U.S. office is a significant milestone for Gazelle as we take our innovative technology to the global market. We chose Austin for our U.S. office because several leading sources rank the city as a top cleantech innovation hub, which gives us unparalleled access to potential partners,” said Jon Salazar, founder, and president of Gazelle Wind Power. “Austin also provides Gazelle with convenient access to the robust offshore wind market that is taking off in the Gulf Coast region and throughout the United States.”

Gazelle’s unique DNV-verified offshore floating wind system concept is designed to be lighter, flexible and more stable, positioning the company as a player in the deepwater floating offshore wind market, which is projected to reach 250GW by 2050, according to DNV

Wind energy in the U.S. is growing at a record pace, and last year, the nation's offshore wind energy pipeline increased by 24% to a potential generating capacity of 35 GW.

Related News

Ronald Spithout, President, Inmarsat Maritime. Image courtesy Inmarsat

The Satcom ‘Highway’ will Enable Maritime Digitalization & IoT Solutions

Global maritime communications powerhouse Inmarsat earlier this year announced a pair of new tech offerings – ORCHESTRA and…

MacArtney’s Phil Middleton and STR’s Neil Jackson confirm the NEXUS 8 transaction at OB21. Photo courtesy MacArtney

STR Invest in MacArtney’s NEXUS 8 Multiplexer

MacArtney announced the launch of the NEXUS 8 at Ocean Business 2021 ongoing now in Southampton, UK, the latest addition…

Seatronics and RTSYS are at Ocean Business 2021 in Southampton this week to perform a live demonstration of the Comet-300 AUV. Image courtesy RTSYS

Seatronics, RTSYS Announce Global Distribution Deal

Seatronics announced a global distribution agreement with French manufacturer RTSYS for its autonomous underwater vehicles…

Kawasaki’s SPICE AUV, acquired by Modus. Image from Modus.

Subsea Vehicles: To Be (resident), or Not to Be?

That’s the question? Or, more specifically, are there alternative ways of delivering robotics to where they’re needed without…

Photo by Sustainable Marine

Scana's Seasystems to Provide Mooring Solution for World's First Floating Tidal Energy Array

Scana’s subsidiary Seasystems has secured a contract for the mooring of the world’s first floating tidal energy array,  the…

Richard (Rick) W. Spinrad, Ph.D. Image courtesy NOAA

Richard W. Spinrad, Ph.D.: MTR's 2021 #1 Ocean Influencer

Richard (Rick) W. Spinrad, Ph.D., was sworn in on June 22, 2021 as the Under Secretary of Commerce for Oceans and Atmosphere…

Featured Companies

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

JouBeh Technologies

JouBeh Technologies is a leading Iridium satellite VAR with extensive global experience in supporting environmental data collection experts by offering handsets, modems and marine tracking and broadband solutions, voice and data airtime, powerful cloud-based data processing and on line provisioning.
Marine Technology Reporter’s August 2021 eMag edition is all about Hydrographic: the people, the tech, the solutions.
Read the Magazine

Older Landslide Found in Nuup Kangerlua

How to Choose the Best Inertial Solution for your Application and Accuracy Needs

Hydrographic Edition July 2020
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Chief Officer

● ASM Maritime ● Mumbai, Maharashtra, India

Medical Services Officer

● Military Sealift Command

Chief Cook

● Military Sealift Command

Ship Communications Officer (IAM)

● Military Sealift Command

First Officer

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Sep 2021 - MTR100: Focus on 100 Leading Companies, People and Innovations in the Subsea Space

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news