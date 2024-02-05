 
February 5, 2024

Gazelle Prepares for a Floating Wind Future

As offshore wind power spreads globally, it’s widely acknowledged that the maturation of floating wind power platforms will exponentially increase the availability of resources, as a majority of the wind power lies outside the installation zone of fixed systems. Enter Gazelle Wind Power, which offers a compelling engineered solution and value proposition to the market. Newly minted Gazelle CFO Alvaro Ortega discusses the outlook for offshore floating wind.

