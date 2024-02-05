Gazelle Prepares for a Floating Wind Future

As offshore wind power spreads globally, it’s widely acknowledged that the maturation of floating wind power platforms will exponentially increase the availability of resources, as a majority of the wind power lies outside the installation zone of fixed systems. Enter Gazelle Wind Power, which offers a compelling engineered solution and value proposition to the market. Newly minted Gazelle CFO Alvaro Ortega discusses the outlook for offshore floating wind.

Gregory R. Trauthwein has covered the global maritime market for more than 25...

Smart network and digital solutions company Marlink has upgraded the smart hybrid VSAT installation on PGS’ seismic research…

Offshore engineering and construction firm McDermott has been awarded a contract from Malaysia Marine and Heavy Engineering (MMHE) for the Kasawari Ca

Oilfield services company TechnipFMC has secured a ‘significant’ contract from BP for its Argos Southwest Extension project…

The U.S. Department of Energy's (DOE) Water Power Technologies Office (WPTO) and Wind Energy Technologies Office (WETO) have…

BP has started a new four-dimensional (4D) high-definition ocean bottom node seismic program on its Azeri-Chirag-Deepwater…

Belgium-based offshore installation contractor Jan De Nul has signed the export cable contract with Ørsted for its 2.9 GW…

Featured Companies

Massa Products Corporation Massa Products Corporation designs, engineers, and manufactures sonar and ultrasonic products for use in ocean, air, and fluids. Founded by Frank Massa, the man who pioneered the field of electroacoustics over 75 years ago, Massa is the only company that remains…

Digital Edge Subsea Ltd A world leader in offshore digital video recording (DVR) + inspection systems. Digital Edge Subsea develops and manufactures DVR products for use throughout the offshore oil and gas industry including diving, remote operated vehicle (ROV) and topside operations.

VideoRay VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

MetOcean Telematics MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

Harvest Technology Group Harvest Technology Group Limited is a global leader in network-optimised remote operations that deliver real-time remote control, communication, automation, and monitoring capabilities. Headquartered in Perth, Australia, the group of companies is revolutionising remote operations with ultra-secure…