 
New Wave Media

June 1, 2025

Gender-Sensitive Approach Needed in Marine Spatial Planning

Source: UCSB

Source: UCSB

When considering how to use marine spaces and allocate resources to their management, policymakers would do well to take a gender-sensitive approach, according to UC Santa Barbara researchers and their collaborators in a study published in the journal Marine Policy.

According to their findings, globally, men and women tend to use the ocean in different ways, with implications for how marine spaces are used and valued.

“Obviously, gender can come into any facet of life, but marine spatial planning is not often looked at through that lens,” said Abigail Vath Meyer, a geospatial developer and lead author of the study.

While collecting ocean use data as part of efforts to conduct marine spatial planning around the world, Meyer and fellow researchers noted patterns in ocean area use by gender — patterns that were relevant to equitable marine planning and governance. They note their findings across three case studies in the Maldives, the Azores and Belize. The data was gathered using the marine spatial planning application SeaSketch, developed in the McClintock Lab.

“We found women on average were using the ocean closer to shore than men,” Meyer said.

Generally, women in the countries studied had less formal participation in the fishing economy or other maritime industries, which was dominated by their male counterparts. They were far more active in indirect ways, such as gear prep and catch processing, as well as in less formal subsistence, artisanal and recreational fishing.

As a result, in selecting the zones they value, women tended to place the most value on areas that were onshore or just offshore, and not just for fishing — some of these areas are also valued culturally as community spaces and as safe zones for their children. Because informal uses are harder to capture than more official and commercial uses that come with documentation, women’s ocean uses tend to be invisible and therefore undervalued.

A marine area that users value for noneconomic benefits, such as culture and community, could be more easily compatible with a marine protected area designation, whereas an area that is heavily commercially used would lead to a more difficult conversation about marine protection in that area.

In the three countries studied, men dominate the data — they are the most intense and the most represented users of the ocean. However, this new focus on gender equitable marine spatial planning has led at least one country — Belize — to take a second look at their ocean use data.

“After this research was done, they ended up conducting a second round of ocean use surveys,” Meyer said. “One of the things they were striving for was more female representation in the survey.”

Another finding Meyer and team saw was that female recreational fishers around Santa Maria Island in the Azores tended to demonstrate more awareness of, and compliance with marine protected areas than their male counterparts.

“That’s incredibly useful in terms of being able to engage more with those fishers, to increase compliance or build a partnership there around the existing marine protected area network,” Meyer said.

Specific gender roles are highly variable between regions throughout the globe and intersect with marital status, wealth and nationality, so ocean use surveys in marine spatial planning should avoid a “gender-blind” approach, say the researchers.

Related News

© Naval Undersea Warfare Center

Executive Director of PEO UWS Stresses Importance of Submarines at NUWC Division Newport

During his visit to the Naval Undersea Warfare Center (NUWC) Division Newport on May 19, Executive Director Mike McClatchey…

The Met Office buoy that will be deployed during the expedition at the PAP site. © NOC

NOC Expedition Marks 40 Years of Abyssal Science Project

A scientific expedition led by the UK’s National Oceanography Centre (NOC) will mark four decades of cutting-edge science…

© Subsea Global Solutions

Subsea Global Solutions, Lagersmit Sealing Solutions Host Technical Seminar on Sustainable Subsea Innovations

Subsea Global Solutions and Lagersmit have announced a technical seminar, "Innovations in Sustainable Subsea Maintenance…

The major currents in the Gulf of Maine and northwest Atlantic are depicted in this illustration. The Gulf of Maine is predicted to experience cooler bottom waters this year, which may improve conditions for important groundfish and lobster populations. Credit: NMFS

NOAA Predicts Cooler Deep Waters for Gulf of Maine

The Gulf of Maine, historically one of the fastest-warming ocean regions in the world, is predicted to experience cooler…

© NOC

NOC Awarded $3.5m to Explore Expanding Ocean Desertification

Scientists at the UK’s National Oceanography Centre (NOC) are leading a new, five-year funded project to investigate the…

© NOIA

NOIA Statement Regarding New US Biological Opinion

The National Ocean Industries Association (NOIA) issued the following statement from President Erik Milito in response to…

Featured Companies

Advanced Navigation

Advanced Navigation is a global company headquartered in Sydney, Australia. We are one of the most innovative providers of inertial navigation systems, acoustic navigation solutions, and robotics technology. Trusted by many of the world’s leading technology companies…

Massa Products Corporation

Massa Products Corporation designs, engineers, and manufactures sonar and ultrasonic products for use in ocean, air, and fluids. Founded by Frank Massa, the man who pioneered the field of electroacoustics over 75 years ago, Massa is the only company that remains…

Kraken Robotics

Headquartered in St. John’s, Newfoundland, Kraken Sonar Systems Inc. is a marine technology company engaged in the design and development of high performance sonars and acoustic velocity sensors for military and commercial applications. The Kraken team includes…

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

R.M. Young Company

Founded in 1964, R.M. Young Company specializes in the development and manufacture of professional meteorological instruments renowned for their cost-effectiveness and reliability. Their precision weather instruments have earned global acclaim, underpinned by exceptional…

Digital Edge Subsea Ltd

A world leader in offshore digital video recording (DVR) + inspection systems. Digital Edge Subsea develops and manufactures DVR products for use throughout the offshore oil and gas industry including diving, remote operated vehicle (ROV) and topside operations.
In this edition MTR explores the drivers for subsea exploration in 2025 and beyond
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

How to Build a Weather Station Tailored to Your Application
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Any Entry Level

● Military Sealift Command

Chief Cook

● Military Sealift Command

Cook Baker

● Military Sealift Command

Deck Engineer Machinist

● Military Sealift Command

Electrician

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Mar 2025 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news