 
New Wave Media

November 4, 2024

General Dynamics Mission Systems to Develop Clandestine Mine Delivery System

Source: General Dynamics Mission Systems

Source: General Dynamics Mission Systems

General Dynamics Mission Systems has been awarded a $15.9 million contract by the U.S. Navy to develop its Mining Expendable Delivery Unmanned Submarine Asset (MEDUSA) system.

MEDUSA is a tactical, clandestine mining system using an expendable Unmanned Underwater Vehicle (UUV) that can be launched from a submarine torpedo tube. The U.S. Navy is developing MEDUSA to address the need for an advanced maritime mining system with long-range offensive mining capabilities.

The scope of the newly awarded research and development effort includes the design, fabrication, and testing of the MEDUSA prototypes and associated risk reduction activities.

This contract includes options for prototype production and support that, if exercised, would bring the total value of the contract to $58.1 million. 

Design work on this contract will be performed in Quincy and Taunton, Massachusetts; Fairfax and Manassas, Virginia; Scottsdale, Arizona; Middletown, Rhode Island and Greensboro, North Carolina and is expected to be completed by September 2026.

“The critical operational need for advanced mine warfare assets like MEDUSA has increased dramatically,” said Dr. Laura Hooks, vice president and general manager of the Maritime and Strategic Systems business at General Dynamics Mission Systems.

“By leveraging our mature Bluefin Robotics unmanned underwater vehicle platforms, submarine platform integration experience, and our expertise in launching various torpedoes and payloads from submarines, General Dynamics Mission Systems will provide exceptional capability, military utility, and mission reliability to MEDUSA operators.”

Related News

Kraken’s new ALARS recovering KATFISH towed synthetic aperture sonar (Credit: Kraken Robotics)

Kraken Demos Autonomous KATFISH Launch and Recovery System to Navy Clients

Kraken Robotics has completed demonstrations for its new autonomous launch and recovery system (ALARS) for KATFISH towed…

Seaeye SR20 eWROV (Credit: Saab UK)

Saab’s All-Electric Work Class Seaeye SR20 ROV Aces Water Trials

Saab UK has completed inshore water testing of the Seaeye SR20 eWROV, its most advanced fully-electric work-class remotely…

MarONet buoy and Professor David Antoine. Image courtesy Curtin

Curtin, NASA Tap Ocean Information from Space

Curtin University has joined forces with NASA, University of Miami, San José State University and the National Institute…

Open Ocean Robotics Gets $2M Boost to Scale Up Commercial Ops

Canada-based maritime robotics and AI company Open Ocean Robotics has closed an investment round, securing $2 million to…

Photo: Blueye Robotics

Norwegian Coast Guard Adopts ROV for Inspection Duties

The Norwegian Coast Guard is harnessing ROV technology to improve its operational efficiency and safety.Aboard the Coast Guard vessel KV Bjørnøya…

Antje Boetius (Photo: MBARI)

MBARI Names Antje Boetius President and CEO

Prominent deep-sea polar biologist Antje Boetius will take over as president and CEO of MBARI, a private, non-profit oceanographic…

Featured Companies

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

SubCtech GmbH

SubCtech’s (”Subsea Technologies for the Marine Environment”) team already has more than 30 years of experience in the subsea and marine technology. Today, with 70+ employees, the company is still privately owned. We offer underwater technologies, subsea solutions and ocean monitoring systems.

Harvest Technology Group

Harvest Technology Group Limited is a global leader in network-optimised remote operations that deliver real-time remote control, communication, automation, and monitoring capabilities. Headquartered in Perth, Australia, the group of companies is revolutionising remote operations with ultra-secure…

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

South Bay Wire and Cable Company, LLC

For more than 65 years, south Bay Cable has been a leader in the design and manufacture of custom cable for the toughest jobs. Our engineering staff can create cable designs for most applications. We specialize in underwater cable but are capable of producing a…
MTR’s 'Hydrographic' edition focuses on the tools and techniques being deployed to extract and use information from the world’s waterways.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Clearing Data Processing Bottlenecks
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Yeoman Storekeeper

● Military Sealift Command

Third Officer

● Military Sealift Command

Refrigeration Engineer

● Military Sealift Command

Second Assistant Engineer (D)

● NOAA

Operations Chief

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Sep 2024 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news