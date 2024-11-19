Tuesday, November 19, 2024
 
General Oceans Acquires RS Aqua

General Oceans acquired RS Aqua as of November 18, 2024 in a move that will strengthen the positions of both companies.

General Oceans have completed a number of recent acquisitions in the underwater technology market including Tritech International Ltd in 2022 and Klein Marine Systems in 2023. General Oceans reported revenues of GBP 62 million in 2023, an increase of 28 per cent compared to 2022, and now consists of six operating companies including RS Aqua.

General Oceans employs more than 300 people based in Europe, UK, US and Australia.

Atle Lohrmann, President of General Oceans, said “We believe RS Aqua will play a significant role in strengthening the position of General Oceans within the UK market, and vice versa. There are significant opportunities for collaboration and partnerships for RS Aqua within the group: something that is fundamental to General Oceans.”

RS Aqua have over 40 years experience of supplying ocean technology sensors and systems across a variety of sectors and are a leader in their field, and it will continue to operate as an autonomous business within General Oceans.

