 
New Wave Media

October 3, 2022

General Oceans AS acquires Tritech

Image courtesy General Oceans AS

Image courtesy General Oceans AS

Tritech International Limited has become part of General Oceans AS: an umbrella company specializing in underwater technology and headquartered in London. The deal has been in the make for some months and will see Tritech joining Nortek, Reach Robotics and Strategic Robotic Systems as part of the common holding company General Oceans AS.

Tritech began in 1991 and is known for designing and manufacturing robust, reliable underwater sensors including multibeam imaging sonars, mechanical scanning sonars and cameras, plus 24/7/365 support.

Related News

Lumen establishes a new subsea fiber route between New York and Bude, Cornwall in the U.K.

Grace Hopper Subsea Cable ups Capacity

One year after Lumen Technologies (NYSE: LUMN) established a new subsea fiber route between the U.S. and France, the company…

(Photo: HII)

UK Navy Acquires Three REMUS 100 UUVs

Global defense and technologies partner HII announced Wednesday the delivery of three REMUS 100s unmanned underwater vehicles (UUVs) to the U.K.

Swarm of adult Chaoborus edulis midges blowing ashore in Nkhata Bay. Photo credit: Joakim Sundstrom.

Dr. Matthews named 2022 Acoustic Zooplankton Fish Profiler (AZFP) Award Contest Winner

ASL Environmental Sciences announced Dr. Philip Matthews as the winner of the sixth annual Acoustic Zooplankton Fish Profiler…

© _KUBE_ / MarineTraffic.com

Cleanup Day Comes to Philippine Capital's Polluted Bay

Hundreds of volunteers joined a mass cleanup drive along the coast of the polluted Manila Bay in the Philippine capital to mark International Coastal

Image courtesy Subcon Blue Solutions/Wonder Reef

Wonder Reef: Where Engineering Meets Art, Subsea

Born from offshore engineering, the Wonder Reef literally came to life under the guise of Subcon Blue Solutions, large scale…

Steve Thur, Ph.D. Credit: NOAA

Steve Thur Named Director of NOAA Research

Steve Thur, Ph.D., a nationally recognized leader in coastal science and management, has been appointed by U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina M.

Featured Companies

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

emma technologies GmbH

emma means: environmental + monitoring + measuring applications focusing on oceans, lakes and rivers. emma supplies integrated systems finely tuned to your specifications. Whether you start a new project which requires a complete new set-up or you have to integrate…
MTR’s Hydrographic annual explores the latest work from around the world to gather, retrieve and process subsea information more effectively and efficiently
Read the Magazine

Editorial

Inside the new UK Center for Seabed Mapping

Hydrographic Edition July 2020
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Electronics Technician

● Military Sealift Command

Ship Communications Officer (IAM)

● Military Sealift Command

Refrigeration Engineer -

● Military Sealift Command

Marine Surveyor

● Fernandes Maritime Consultants, LLC

Operations Chief

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Jul 2022 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news