General Oceans AS acquires Tritech

Tritech International Limited has become part of General Oceans AS: an umbrella company specializing in underwater technology and headquartered in London. The deal has been in the make for some months and will see Tritech joining Nortek, Reach Robotics and Strategic Robotic Systems as part of the common holding company General Oceans AS.

Tritech began in 1991 and is known for designing and manufacturing robust, reliable underwater sensors including multibeam imaging sonars, mechanical scanning sonars and cameras, plus 24/7/365 support.



