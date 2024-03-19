 
GeoAcoustics Scoops First Major Order for Newly-Launched Sub-Bottom Profiler

Akram Ali, MER-Subsea, and Richard Dowdeswell, GeoAcoustics (Credit: GeoAcoustics)

Hydroacoustic sensor technology developer GeoAcoustics has secured a major order from MER-Subsea for its next-generation GeoPulse 2 Sub-Bottom Profiler, which was unveiled just last week.

The order from GeoAcoustics’ established Middle East channel partner MER-Subsea will see the first 15 GeoPulse 2 systems exclusively delivered to end-customers across the region.

“We are confident that the new capabilities of GeoPulse 2 will unlock more flexibility and efficiencies for MER-Subsea customers. The GeoAcoustics and GeoPulse names have been recognized for over 40 years as high quality and dependable sub-bottom profiling sonars and we are pleased to continue this long tradition with GeoPulse 2 and MER-Subsea’s roll-out in the Middle East,” said Richard Dowdeswell, Chief Commercial Officer at GeoAcoustics.

“MER-Subsea is always looking for new technology to bring to our clients across the Middle East and the GeoPulse 2 is a fantastic product that will have great demand across the region,” added Akram Ali, Managing Director of MER-Subsea.

GeoPulse 2 represents a new generation of GeoAcoustics sub-bottom profiling technology. It reaches into deeper waters for the acquisition of essential data for development and operation of offshore wind farms and similar projects.

Building upon the legacy of its predecessors, GeoPulse and GeoPulse +, renowned for their unparalleled reliability, durability, and user-friendliness, GeoPulse 2 introduces new abilities that enhance both its operation and data quality.

